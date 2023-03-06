★ PREMIUM
Martinez turned “into pretzel” & don’t mess with Klopp! – 5 things fans are talking about after scoring 7

Liverpool’s 7-0 trouncing of Man United was a thrilling watch and provided plenty for fans to rejoice over.

Liverpool managed their biggest-ever victory over the Red Devils, beating their previous best: a 7-1 win in the 1895/96 season.

Cody Gakpo netted Liverpool’s first just before halftime, then from the moment the Reds stepped back out after the break, they looked unstoppable.

Here are just some of the things that supporters have been discussing since the final whistle.

 

‘The Butcher’ sent for a hot dog

On a night when Mo Salah scored twice, breaking Robbie Fowler’s Premier League goalscoring record for Liverpool, the Egyptian reminded us just how much talent he has.

In the buildup to Gakpo’s delightful dink over David de Gea, Salah turned Lisandro Martinez inside out and supporters loved it…

 

Trent’s nod to Firmino

It was an evening full of emotion for Roberto Firmino, who was featuring in his first game since the news broke that he would be leaving at the end of the season, something Klopp confirmed after the game.

The crowd were singing his name even while the Brazilian was on the bench, and to the delight of Anfield, he was the man to score Liverpool’s seventh.

There was plenty of love for Firmino after the match, and not just from the supporters…

 

Klopp’s fume at pitch invader

Klopp wasn’t pleased after a pitch invader slipped and nearly injured Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones in the immediate celebration following Firmino’s late goal.

Some supporters managed to see the funny side, though.

 

The FSG out plane

Shortly before kick-off, a plane flew over Anfield with a banner carrying the words “FSG out – Klopp in – Enough is enough.”

Whatever your thoughts on the owners, someone’s clearly wasted a lot of money paying for this flight!

 

Salah holds Nunez back

After Darwin Nunez lost his cool earlier this season, getting sent off for a ‘headbutt’ on Crystal Palace‘s Joachim Andersen, Man United knew they could wind the Uruguayan up.

At 4-0 down, there was little left for the visitors to do other than annoy the Liverpool players, and when Luke Shaw nudged Nunez in the back while the forward was on the floor, Liverpool’s attacker came close to responding.

Fortunately, Salah was on hand to diffuse the situation:

Up the Reds!

