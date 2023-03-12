Real Madrid prepared for Liverpool’s visit to the Bernabeu with a 3-1 win over Espanyol – after scoring just once in their previous three games.

Madrid took another step towards catching Barcelona at the top of LaLiga, beating the Catalans’ local rivals 3-1.

After Joselu had put the visitors ahead early on with a brilliant strike, Los Blancos came from behind to score three and edge closer to the top.

Vinicius Jr. and Eder Militao both scored in the first half before Marco Asensio sealed the three points in injury time with a clinical finish, following Nacho’s barnstorming run from his own half.

Real Madrid aren’t in brilliant form, though. Since the first leg at Anfield, they’ve played four times, with Saturday bringing their only win in that run.

Before that they drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid, lost 1-0 to Barcelona and drew 0-0 with Real Betis; one goal in three games, despite 46 shots on goal.

On the injury front, Karim Benzema was still missing at the weekend due to a swollen ankle, but his manager, Carlo Ancelotti, confirmed he would be ready for the Champions League fixture.

On Friday, the Italian said Benzema had “trained individually” and “will be ready for the game against Liverpool.”

Benzema, who is the current Ballon d’Or holder, has been a thorn in Liverpool’s side throughout his career.

He’s scored six in seven games against the Reds, including two in the recent first-leg defeat and one in the 2018 Champions League final.

Aurelien Tchouameni, who missed the Anfield leg, is back in the fold, but Ancelotti has also been without Ferland Mendy and David Alaba of late.

The latter is unlikely to feature, but Mendy is edging closer to a return, with MARCA reporting that he could be in contention for the Liverpool match.

Real Madrid vs. Espanyol: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Camavinga; Tchouameni (Rudiger 74′), Modric (Asensio 72′), Kroos (Ceballos 74′); Valverde, Vinicius Jr. (Alvaro 90′), Rodrygo

Subs not used: Lunin, Lopez, Vallejo, Odriozola, Vazquez, Hazard, Mariano