Roberto Firmino‘s agent has confirmed his plan to leave Liverpool this summer, and revealed the lengths his client went to show loyalty in talks.

It emerged on Friday that Firmino would be departing Anfield on the expiry of his contract at the end of the season, after eight years on Merseyside.

The reaction to the news – which has now been confirmed by the player’s agent, Roger Wittmann – was overwhelming, with Liverpool’s No. 9 considered a legend among supporters.

Speaking to journalist David Lynch for Football Insider, Wittmann even confirmed Firmino’s plan to turn out for Liverpool’s legends side in charity games when he retires.

“It is a storm when a player makes a decision like that, but everybody is in love with this boy,” he said of the response to Friday’s news.

“[People on social media] said they could understand and [liked] how he did this in a serious way, not one single rumour.

“During this phase, no rumours, nothing. The boy said: ‘This is not the way I want to go, the club deserves really my attention, I must be in the best shape after injury and come back’.

“He will be back in the legends team of Liverpool!”

Wittmann explained that Firmino was “really, really sad” when he came to his decision to move on, saying: “It was unbelievably emotional.”

“This was not the easiest decision for the boy. It took a long time to make his decision along with the family, and the decision was with love,” he continued.

“Roberto is a peaceful man and said, ‘I’ve had my time but it’s time to go. Liverpool was the biggest, greatest, most successful time of my life together with the manager, together with my colleagues, together with all of them’.

“It was an unbelievable journey.

“He said the feeling with Liverpool, this is unbeatable. This club, the people, all of them.”

Such was Firmino’s loyalty to his current club – who he intends to “show the best version of him to say goodbye” – that he declined talks with other sides before he confirmed his intention to leave.

It shows the affinity the Brazilian has with Liverpool, the supporters and the city, and will ensure he goes down as a bona fide legend at Anfield.