Man United striker Wout Weghorst risked angering his own supporters by tapping the famous This Is Anfield sign before Sunday’s game.

The Dutch forward could be seen touching the sign moments before kickoff in photo and video footage that has since emerged, and some United fans aren’t particularly impressed.

The 30-year-old joined United on loan from Burnley in January, but in an interview with De Telegraaf in 2018, Weghorst revealed he was actually a boyhood Liverpool fan.

The striker described a future move to Liverpool as a “dream” and expressed that with hard work and determination, he hoped to one day get there.

“I’ve dreamt of [playing for Liverpool] since childhood. If I continue to train with full commitment, I think that opportunity will come,” he said at the time.

“Of course, something like that depends on several factors.

“You have to stay fit and a coach and club must see it in you, but apart from that you can create many things in life for yourself.”

The quotes have surfaced at a rather inopportune moment for the player, who joined team-mates in the dressing room post-match in listening to Liverpool’s celebrations.

The Mirror claim that the entire United team were told by Erik ten Hag to sit in silence as the Reds soaked in a historic win – as punishment for their performance and motivation for the future.

As you might imagine, United supporters have not taken too kindly to the Dutch striker’s pre-match gesture:

It might be worth Weghorst rethinking that if he visits Anfield again in a United shirt!