Man United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly punished his players at Anfield by forcing them to sit in silence and listen to Liverpool’s 7-0 celebrations.

It just keeps getting better!

Following his side’s humiliating defeat at Anfield, Man United manager Ten Hag added insult to injury by making his team listen to Liverpool’s post-match celebrations in silence.

That is according to the Mail, who detailed the Dutchman’s reaction to a historic defeat.

He is said to want his players to use the embarrassment as a source of motivation, to ensure that they are never defeated as heavily again.

United fell to the joint-biggest loss in the club’s history, with the previous 7-0 thrashing coming all the way back in 1931.

Wolves were the last team to inflict such pain, their 7-0 win coming on Boxing Day, 92 years ago.

Ten Hag’s punishment was followed by a verbal onslaught, claim the Mirror, with those involved in the game said to have been shamed by the manager and told they were “lucky to be returning back to Manchester on the team bus.”

The fallout continued the following day at Carrington, where the players arrived in the early morning to begin the investigation into what went wrong at Anfield.

In his post-match press conference, Ten Hag described the performance of his players as “unprofessional,” and demanded that there was to be no repeat of such a display in the future.

It comes after his pre-match comments suggested that the trip to Anfield and the atmosphere of the occasion wouldn’t phase his players.

He said: “For me, it’s no different – the pitch is the same size everywhere, there are three referees, there’s a fourth [official], the ball is round, there is air in the ball.”

Do we think he might be having second thoughts about that now?