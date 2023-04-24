It was a successful weekend in Scotland as Leighton Clarkson and Luke Chambers both impressed in big games, but another Liverpool loanee suffered a season-ending injury.

Six of Liverpool’s loan players were in action this weekend.

Clarkson and Chambers found success in the Scottish Premier League, while Conor Bradley won with Bolton, but it was a more difficult weekend for Jarell Quansah in League One.

Despite playing 89 minutes for Blackburn, Tyler Morton fractured his foot in the first half, and will now miss the rest of the season.

It was Clarkson’s day vs. Rangers

Clarkson showed he could step up, shining for Aberdeen as they beat Rangers at Pittodrie.

It was third against second in the SPL as Rangers, who are destined to finish this season as runners-up, travelled to Aberdeen.

The hosts upset Michael Beale’s visitors, winning 2-0, and Clarkson was key to the victory.

The young midfielder cleared Alfredo Morelos’ shot off the line early on before contributing at the other end of the pitch, crossing delightfully for Bojan Miovski to head in for Aberdeen’s second.

It was the 21-year-old’s eighth assist of the season playing in a central midfield position.

Aberdeen won’t catch second-placed Rangers, despite beating them on Saturday, but Europa League qualification is currently in their hands.

St Mirren swept aside

Meanwhile, in the fight for survival, Chambers was in action for Kilmarnock as they secured a vital three points against St Mirren.

The 18-year-old has spent most of the season at left-back, but manager Derek McInnes played the youngster on the left of a back three on Saturday.

Chambers dealt with the task well, though, and helped keep a clean sheet as the Killie won 2-0 and drew level on points with Dundee United in 10th position.

Winning six of seven ground duels and making three ‘key passes’, it was an excellent day out for Chambers.

If Kilmarnock were to finish 11th, they would have to play a relegation play-off to stay in the top flight, although it matters not for Chambers as his term will expire at the end of the season.

With four points fewer are bottom side Ross County, who would be relegated automatically should they finish 12th.

Morton’s fractured foot

Morton has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a fractured foot.

He picked up the injury in the first half of Blackburn’s game against Preston but carried on until being brought off after 89 minutes. The game finished 1-1.

Unfortunately, the young midfielder will now require surgery. It means he has played his final game for Blackburn, where he has played in every league match but two under the management of Jon Dahl Tomasson.

No place for Quansah

There was no place in Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers starting XI for Quansah.

The centre-back came on for 33 minutes but will have been disappointed not to play from the start.

After starting his first game back after suspension, last Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, the 20-year-old was dropped for this one.

Bristol Rovers still couldn’t avoid defeat, though, losing 2-0 to Port Vale.

Having played 10 consecutive matches before his red card against Portsmouth, he will expect to be back in the side for their next game, away at Plymouth.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

