Liverpool were turgid in their 0-0 draw away to Chelsea, with Kostas Tsimikas and Jordan Henderson among those who struggled the most.

The Reds knew that only a win would do on Tuesday evening, as they cling onto their top-four hopes, but they were lucky to get a point.

Chelsea missed a number of gilt-edged chances throughout the game, but at the other end, Jurgen Klopp‘s side were horribly ineffective.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, WhoScored and FotMob.

Once again, this was a game to focus on the bad over the good, unfortunately.

Tsimikas (4.9) was really poor in place of Andy Robertson, receiving the lowest average rating and producing an erratic showing.

TIA’s Henry Jackson described the left-back’s performance as “frankly dreadful,” while GOAL’s Neil Jones said he was “nervy and made far too many errors.”

Next up was Diogo Jota (5.1), who is badly out of form and still can’t end his long goal drought.

The Portuguese failed to win a tackle and was dribbled past three times, according to FotMob, and Ian Doyle of the Echo felt it was a “first half of nearly things” from him.

The third-lowest rating went to Jordan Henderson (5.3), with the skipper lacking in quality all evening in west London.

Jackson claimed that the 32-year-old “should focus on his own game a little more” instead of arguing with team-mates, also saying it was “easy to run off him in midfield.”

As for Liverpool’s best player on the night, it was no surprise that Alisson (7.0) got the highest score – it feels as though that has happened every game this season!

Jones rightly declared it is “hard to imagine where Liverpool would be” without the Brazilian between the sticks in 2022/23, following a largely excellent individual campaign.