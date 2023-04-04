Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool laboured to a third 0-0 draw in 10 league games, making it one goal scored in the last four games, with very few Reds players impressing.

Premier League (29), Stamford Bridge

April 4, 2023

Alisson (out of 10) – 6

It’s been hard to blame Alisson this season and he was solid again here, despite one nervy moment when he got robbed in the first half.

He made one crucial save to deny Kai Havertz in the first half, keeping the scoreline at 0-0, and he was generally reliable in everything he did.

Must be a nightmare playing with this lot in front of him.

Joe Gomez – 5

Gomez came in for Trent Alexander-Arnold and while he was decent defensively his attacking limitations were highlighted.

Too often, he chose to go backwards and play the safe pass, while one ball straight out of play showed a lack of communication with Diogo Jota.

Did better than Trent has of late, but that’s not saying much.

Joel Matip – 5

Matip returned to Liverpool’s back-line, but this was a performance we have seen too often from him this season.

There were too many sloppy moments and although some good moments were thrown in, he isn’t the player he once was.

One awful header put Liverpool in real trouble, earning him a barracking from Alisson and Jordan Henderson.

Played Chelsea onside by about 12 yards in the opening minutes. Somehow has come away with a cleansheet to his name.

Ibrahima Konate – 6

Konate switched to the left-sided centre-back role in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, and this was a mixed bag from him.

His recovery pace proved to be important on occasions and made some key interceptions, but he also looked messy at times.

The pick of Liverpool’s defenders, but nothing special. Poor lad having to play alongside this rotating cast each week.

Kostas Tsimikas – 4

Alberto Moreno, sorry, Kostas Tsimikas, came in for Andy Robertson.

Tsimikas was frankly dreadful for much of the game, losing the ball, being caught out defensively and even putting in one corner that was worse than Iago Aspas’!

This was a great chance to stake a claim to start against Arsenal, but on this evidence, he should be nowhere near the starting lineup.

Fabinho – 6

Fabinho has taken plenty of deserved flak this season, but this was actually an adequate showing from him overall, even if he was lucky not to be sent off for two bookings.

He was denied a goal after a vital clearance by Wesley Fofana, and he bit into tackles and used the ball relatively well.

Still not the force of old, however, and conceded countless free-kicks because he’s so late to everything nowsdays.

Jordan Henderson – 4

The captain was hopeless against Man City at the weekend and he was similar here, continuing to lack any sort of positive influence on the game.

Two duels contested in the whole 90 minutes in a game where the midfield was constantly bypassed.

His increased lack of speed made it easy to run off him in midfield, as N’Golo Kante did to create one big chance, and there was also a huge lack of guile in possession.

Spent some time berating teammates, but maybe he should focus on his own game a little more!

Curtis Jones – 5

Jones was handed just his second Premier League start of the season, but this was a largely lifeless display.

The midfielder kept possession in tight areas to retain some control, unlike so many this season, but he also flitted in and out of the contest.

By the time he was substituted, it was easy to forget that he was on the pitch. What does he actually do?

Diogo Jota – 4

Deployed on the right-hand side, Jota looked exactly what he is right now: a player really struggling for confidence and form – this his 30th appearance without a goal now.

He blew one chance to fire an attempt at goal, instead taking an extra touch and seeing the opportunity disappear, and some poor touches and uses of the ball stunted Liverpool’s rhythm in attack.

Got worse by the minute. Looked knackered, regularly outmuscled.

Darwin Nunez – 5

Nunez was back after being on the bench at City, and he was the Reds’ most dangerous player – although that doesn’t say much.

His pace and power always looked like creating potential problems, and while little actually came off for him, he never stopped trying to affect matters.

Subbed early again. Must wonder why he was signed for over £80 million to play up front for Liverpool eight months ago and now finds himself playing left midfield every week.

Roberto Firmino – 5

We’re running out of games to watch Firmino in now before his imminent departure, and there were echoes of the Bobby of old here, albeit very sporadically.

There were some lovely deft touches early on, as well as one nice threaded pass to Jota, but his influence waned as the minutes ticked by.

A shadow of the once-indispensable leader of the line.

Substitutes

Mohamed Salah (on for Firmino, 65′) – 5

Just couldn’t get into the game at all, but did nothing wrong. Service to him was woeful.

Andy Robertson (on for Tsimikas, 65′) – 5

Better than Tsimikas, but didn’t do much.

James Milner (on for Nunez, 79′) – 5

Solid and nothing more.

Cody Gakpo (on for Jones, 79′) – 5

Like Salah, just couldn’t get into it.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Arthur, Carvalho

Jurgen Klopp – 4

Good that he made changes, as few deserve to keep their place.

But even with personnel changes, nothing actually changes, nothing actually improves.

Klopp has openly admitted that he is a man under pressure, with past achievements keeping him in the job, so this was a big night for him.

This was another fairly pathetic Liverpool performance, particularly in terms of their attacking quality.

Top four feels like nothing more than a pipe dream at this point and Klopp and his players simply need this summer to arrive.