Jurgen Klopp sent an emotional message to former Reds midfielder Lucas Leiva following the 36-year-old’s retirement from football.

The Brazilian was forced to cut short his playing career last month due to a heart condition, having spent 10 of his 17 years as a professional at Anfield.

Lucas joined the Reds in 2007 from Gremio, making 346 appearances before moving to Lazio a decade later and then rejoining his boyhood club.

He crossed paths with Klopp towards the end of his time on Merseyside, and the Liverpool boss had a special message for the Brazilian upon learning of his retirement.

Following Lucas Leiva's retirement, the boss had a message for our adopted Scouser

Speaking to LFCTV, the manager had this to say on Lucas’ time at Liverpool and his role as an adopted scouser:

“What a guy and what a career,” Klopp said to Lucas in a video message.

“We have a few Brazilians here, but [you are] probably the only real scouser of all the Brazilians that play here at Liverpool. Yes, that’s you.”

Lucas was speaking exclusively to LFCTV about his Liverpool career, and just before Klopp’s message appeared on-screen he was asked about his own experiences with the German and for an assessment of his managerial style.

“Jurgen is rock and roll I’d say, he is very intense but his strategy is very clear,” explained the Brazilian.

“He’s very tall! You could feel his presence and he is a very open guy.”

In Klopp’s heartwarming message, he recounted the time Lucas’ speculative effort “rolled” slowly beyond Everton‘s goal during a 4-0 victory, prompting hysterical laughter from the manager and his coaching staff.

“Your finish, I think it was against Everton, after the 25 passes and then you rolled this ball I think six or seven yards next to the post,” the manager joked.

“I really want to congratulate you for a fantastic career and I want to congratulate you for being a fantastic guy – a sensational person.

“You helped me, you helped us from the first day when we arrived here.”

A touch of class from the manager.