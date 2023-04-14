Jurgen Klopp gave us plenty to chat about when he addressed the media this morning. Here are some of the standout points along with the rest of the build-up to Leeds.

Klopp on Bellingham – Sometimes it is “not possible for us”

The manager explained that the club try “absolutely everything” when it comes to recruitment, but suggested that in some cases it is not always possible.

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Elland Road on Monday night, Klopp maintained his usual stance on not talking about players at other clubs but did provide some insight into Liverpool’s processes.

The boss stated: “There are moments you have to accept that this or that is not possible for us, and you step aside and do different stuff.”

It appears that the manager is keen to do summer business early, even if it means seeking alternative solutions.

Best bits from Klopp’s press conference

Luis Diaz is “100 percent ready in training” ahead of what could be his first appearance in six months

The manager praised Arsenal‘s touching response to last Sunday’s Hillsborough tributes at Anfield

Klopp also said that the issue surrounding linesman Constantine Hatzidakis’ elbow on Andy Robertson was “dealt with very well” by the FA

Defender linked & Leeds build-up

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill, currently on loan at Brighton

The boss explained that Ibrahima Konate and Alisson have both missed two days of training this week, but remarked that should everybody be fit there are “no easy decisions”

A Leeds supporter has highlighted the “midfield battle” as being the key to success in Monday evening’s showdown

More football news

Pep Guardiola believes the title race is over if his side fail to beat Leicester this weekend (Manchester Evening News)

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that William Saliba is unavailable for Arsenal’s game with West Ham this weekend (Metro)

Eddie Howe says he has “no issue” with Anthony Gordon’s angry response to being substituted during Newcastle‘s victory over Brentford (BBC)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Relive this beauty from Mohamed Salah on this day in 2019, it never gets old!

A special goal from a special player. ?@MoSalah four years ago ? Chelsea ? pic.twitter.com/clezVHstI3 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2023

It is a huge game in the Championship this evening as eighth-placed Norwich travel to fourth-placed Middlesbrough as both sides look to nail down a playoff spot.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm (BST) ahead of kickoff at 8pm.