Liverpool travel to Leeds on Monday and Jurgen Klopp confirmed Luis Diaz will be in the squad, while offering an explanation over training absences for Alisson and Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds have eight days between the draw against Arsenal and their meeting with relegation-threatened Leeds, leaving plenty of time for training and recovery.

Though, concerns emerged over Alisson and James Milner after failing to be pictured in training on Wednesday, and Klopp added Ibrahima Konate to the list during his pre-match press conference.

“We had a couple of problems this week,” Klopp admitted. “Ibou couldn’t train for two days, should be back today hopefully.

“Ali wasn’t involved for two days, will train today individually.

“Little bit of illness here and knocks there. We had a few problems and hopefully, we will not get more.

“But if they are all in, I think we have five or six [fit] players not in the matchday squad, that’s a lot…there are no easy decisions over who stays home.”

Diaz has continued to put in the work alongside his teammates, and his six-month wait to see minutes is to come to an end at Elland Road with Klopp declaring: “He is 100 percent ready in training.

“He is now completely normal in training, now we have to reintegrate him [into games],” Klopp explained. “He will be in the squad [vs. Leeds], if nothing happens, and we go from there.

“Luis developed massively, English getting better, really settled and he was here everyday [at the training ground], really matured again.

“We’re really happy to have him back, he’s like a breath of fresh air.”

The winger has not featured for the Reds since October and yet remains the joint-fifth top goalscorer this season with four strikes, a tally he will be looking to add to.