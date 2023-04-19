★ PREMIUM
Konate absence explained, Thuram link & Carvalho exit talk – Latest LFC News

Wednesday saw Liverpool return to training – with two notable absentees – along with more speculation on which midfielders will join this summer.

 

Centre-back absences explained

Concerns were, briefly, raised when footage from Liverpool’s training session on Wednesday emerged, with Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez both absent.

But the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle later explained that the pair were working on individual training programmes, which suggests they will both be fit for Saturday.

There was more positive news in Luis Diaz‘s continued involvement, after his first minutes in six months on Monday, with a place reserved on the bench against Nottingham Forest.

Naby Keita is still out and there was no sign of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, however, with no explanation offered for the latter’s absence.

Ben Doak was part of the session along with academy team-mates Owen Beck and Bobby Clark.

 

3 things today: Gravenberch, tactics and refunds

2NGHBM9 Paris, France - February 14: Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munchen thanks supporters for standing during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern Munchen at Parc des Princes on February 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Eurasia Sport Images) (Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Just Pictures/Sipa USA)

  • Ryan Gravenberch may or may not be up for sale this summer, depending on whether you believe journalists in England or Germany
  • Liverpool have begun the process of forwarding UEFA’s refund to fans who attended the 2022 Champions League final, report the Mail

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 11, 2023: Liverpool's Fábio Carvalho applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at the Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Ex-Bayer Leverkusen transfer chief Tim Steidten is “not someone who is under consideration” for the sporting director job, despite reports on Tuesday (Liverpool Echo)

  • Liverpool are “watching” Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, along with Newcastle and Chelsea – add him to that ever-growing list! (Mail)

  • Fabio Carvalho could be loaned or even sold this summer, apparently – it’s not the most reliable source, but we wouldn’t be surprised (Football Insider)

 

Around the Premier League

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, September 13, 2021: Everton's manager Rafael Benítez after the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park. Everton won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Thiago Silva has criticised Chelsea‘s squad “strategy” – or lack thereof – which could be a boost for Liverpool’s transfer plans (This Is Anfield)

  • Rafa Benitez wants his next job to be in the Premier League, having rejected “several possibilities this season” (Telegraph)

  • Julian Nagelsmann is ahead of Luis Enrique in the running for next Chelsea manager – what are the odds of him signing an eight-year contract and leaving within 18 months? (Sky Germany)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

It was all smiles from our South American duo as the Reds continued preparations for Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Bayern Munich host Man City this evening with a mountain to climb if they are to progress into the Champions League semi-final.

It would take a miracle to even make this one a contest, but we can certainly dream!

Coverage on BT Sport 1 starts from 7pm (BST) ahead of kickoff at 8pm.

