Liverpool defender attracts interest from Championship

Liverpool are already fielding interest in at least one of their young standouts ahead of the summer, with Championship clubs watching.

The transfer window is not due to open for another two months, but plans are already in motion for Liverpool both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Beyond the announcement that Roberto Firmino will leave on the expiry of his contract, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur are also due to depart and decisions will be made on Adrian and James Milner.

Talks have been held with the representatives of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who is one of a number of targets identified.

There will be movement in the club’s youth ranks, too, which could include left-back Luke Chambers, who has spent the second half of the season on loan at Kilmarnock.

Chambers was part of the Liverpool first-team squad for pre-season and the mid-season training camp in Dubai, and was on the bench for two games in the Premier League and Carabao Cup last year.

Since joining Kilmarnock he has enjoyed a regular role, starting nine of his 10 appearances and playing the full 90 minutes five times.

He is now attracting interest from Championship club Watford, according to the Daily Record, with technical director Ben Manga watching him during Sunday’s 4-1 loss to Celtic.

It is not specified whether this would be for a loan or permanent move, though Chambers signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool last summer and is highly rated at the club.

Chambers is not the only youngster who already has suitors ahead of the summer transfer window, with Bundesliga club Schalke hopeful of securing another deal for Sepp van den Berg.

Van den Berg joined Schalke on a season-long loan in August, but has been restricted to just five appearances after a series of injury problems which began in October.

According to Sport Bild, the Gelsenkirchen side have a “mini-hope” of extending the Dutchman’s loan, even if they are relegated to the 2.Bundesliga.

Liverpool are likely to assess Van den Berg during pre-season, however, with the 21-year-old now eligible as a homegrown player in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, non-league side Kidderminster Harriers would be open to keeping forward Jack Bearne beyond the expiry of his temporary terms in July.

That is according to The Athletic, with manager Russell Penn confirming he would be open to Bearne staying at Highbury – with a suggestion of a permanent deal.

The Reds currently have 12 players out on loan, and it stands to reason that the likes of Layton Stewart, Owen Beck, James Norris and Mateusz Musialowski will head out next season.