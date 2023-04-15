On the 34th anniversary of Hillsborough, Everton and Fulham supporters observed an “impeccable” minute’s silence to honour the 97.

Liverpool were not in action on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson instead laying a wreath at the Hillsborough Memorial before a minute’s silence in training.

But a short walk away, at Goodison Park, Sean Dyche’s Everton took on Fulham in one of the Premier League‘s 3pm kickoffs.

Before the game, Dyche paid tribute to the 97 supporters who were unlawfully killed in the tragedy at Hillsborough, with a ceremony planned at the stadium.

The two teams wore black armbands as a sign of respect, while referee Anthony Taylor presided over a minute’s silence before blowing his whistle.

Though there have been interruptions in recent periods of silence – most notably from Man City fans when marking the 33rd anniversary of the disaster last year – Goodison fell still in poignant reflection.

There were no shouts from supporters of either side – and unsurprisingly so, given the mutual respect between Liverpool and the two clubs.

In a statement on their plans to mark the anniversary, Everton explained “Merseyside will always be united,” while on Friday night Fulham manager Marco Silva laid a wreath outside Anfield along with Tim Ream and Tom Cairney.

Liverpool fans watching on ahead of kickoff on Saturday were left applauding a silence they described as “impeccable”:

Perfect minute's silence at Goodison Park ahead of Everton vs. Fulham this afternoon. Would expect no less from Everton ? — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) April 15, 2023

Impeccably observed minutes silence at Goodison, didn’t expect anything else, cheers Everton. — Stuart* (@MatipsJazzHands) April 15, 2023

The minute silence for Hillsborough at Goodison Park was impeccably observed. #EVEFUL fans ?? — ??? (@Shu7e) April 15, 2023

Wow that minute silence at Goodison was impeccable.Thank you both Everton fans and Fulham fans — Paul Emnet (@EmnetPaul) April 15, 2023

The minutes silence at goodison being observed immaculately by both @Everton and @FulhamFC Thank you ?? — M (@LFC__Missy) April 15, 2023

As many noted, nothing less was expected from Everton and their supporters, who have shown throughout the 34 years since Hillsborough that they would stand by their rivals.

It speaks to the overriding impact of the tragedy, which not only affected 97 Liverpool fans but also countless others, including friends and family – many of whom will be Blues.

You’ll Never Walk Alone. Rest in peace the 97. Thankyou Everton and Fulham.