After an injury update from Jurgen Klopp in his Leeds press conference, both Alisson and Ibrahima Konate were pictured in training on Saturday.

Concern emerged earlier in the week as neither Alisson or James Milner were pictured in training, while in his pre-match press conference Klopp revealed a blow for Konate.

“We had a couple of problems this week,” the manager explained on Friday.

“Ibou couldn’t train for two days, should be back today hopefully. Ali wasn’t involved for two days, will train today individually.”

There remained doubts over whether the pair could be involved, albeit with kickoff against Leeds not until 8pm on Monday.

The first-team squad gathered beside the Hillsborough memorial at the AXA Training Centre to observe a period of silence in memory of the 97 children, women and men who lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/0PpJWw6M7q — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 15, 2023

But Konate and Alisson were both seen in training on Saturday, after the Liverpool squad held a minute’s silence to reflect on the 34th anniversary of Hillsborough.

It is highly likely that the pair will keep their starting places for the trip to Elland Road, then, though Klopp could make changes elsewhere.

A strong, 31-man squad reported to the AXA Training Centre, with few fitness issues beyond long-term absentees Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay.

Naby Keita is still sidelined with the injury he picked up on Guinea duty, with the chance being that the No. 8 has already played his last game for Liverpool.

For the first time this season, Klopp will have all six of his senior forwards available as Luis Diaz returns to contention.

The Colombian is not expected to be in line for a starting place, but he bolsters a group that also includes Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and youngster Ben Doak.

Thiago is also fit, having come off the bench in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal last week, and should be considered for a start on Monday night.

Liverpool are without a win in their last five games – and suffered a late defeat to Leeds in the reverse fixture in October.

Liverpool squad in training on Saturday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Davies, Mrozek, Ojrzynski

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Jones, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Firmino, Doak, Carvalho