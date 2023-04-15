Jurgen Klopp, Kenny Dalglish and Jordan Henderson were among the Liverpool FC representatives to lay wreaths at the Hillsborough Memorial on Saturday.

On the 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough tragedy, tributes were made to the 97 supporters who were unlawfully killed in the disaster.

Those have come from across the Premier League and beyond, including a personal account from Everton manager Sean Dyche, whose side will observe a minute’s silence at Goodison Park.

Wreaths were laid by the managers and captains of both Arsenal and Fulham, the latter of whom made the visit before their meeting with Everton on Saturday.

Earlier today, former players, members of our men’s, @LiverpoolFCW and Academy squads paid their respects to the 97 supporters who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy. pic.twitter.com/gRdc950hcE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 15, 2023

Klopp and Henderson then led the tributes from Liverpool, with the manager and his captain attending the Hillsborough Memorial in the morning.

Also paying his respects was Dalglish – who was in charge of Liverpool at the time of the tragedy in 1989 – who lay a wreath in honour of the 97 and their families.

Academy managers Barry Lewtas and Marc Bridge-Wilkinson flanked captains Dominic Corness and Terence Miles as they laid their tributes, with LFC Women’s captain Niamh Fahey doing the same alongside assistant manager Paul McHugh.

Liverpool held a minute’s silence ahead of their 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend, with Klopp praising the away supporters for their show of respect.

“First and foremost it was probably the most respectful minute’s silence I’ve ever witnessed,” he said on Friday.

“There was absolutely no noise apart from a little baby and that was absolutely fine, that you could hear the baby showed how silent it was.

“I have to say, it was really obvious how the Arsenal supporters in that moment [showed respect], it was really touching.”