Clubs put rivalries aside with tributes on 34th anniversary of Hillsborough

On the 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough tragedy, clubs across the Premier League and beyond have paid tribute to those who lost their lives.

On April 15, 1989, 97 supporters travelled to Sheffield for an FA Cup semi-final and suffered the unimaginable.

Ninety-six innocent deaths became 97 in 2021, when Andrew Devine passed away following life-changing injuries at Hillsborough, adding to a memorial that should never have needed to be written.

Every year, the anniversary of Hillsborough is marked with respect across the country, and the 34th is no different, with tributes paid on Merseyside and elsewhere.

This included the managers and captains of both Arsenal – last weekend – and Fulham – on Friday evening – laying wreaths at Anfield’s Hillsborough Memorial:

On Saturday, the anniversary of the tragedy, clubs across the Premier League took to Twitter to pay their respects and remember the 97:

Everton and Fulham will observe a minute’s silence at Goodison Park before kickoff in their game, while both teams will also wear black armbands.

Sean Dyche, now Everton manager, also penned a tribute in his programme notes, explaining his personal experience having been present at Hillsborough as a Nottingham Forest youth player.

Further tributes came from clubs outside of the Premier League, including Bradford City, whose fans suffered their own tragedy in 1985 in the fire of Valley Parade:

Rest in peace the 97. You’ll Never Walk Alone.

