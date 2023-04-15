On the 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough tragedy, clubs across the Premier League and beyond have paid tribute to those who lost their lives.

On April 15, 1989, 97 supporters travelled to Sheffield for an FA Cup semi-final and suffered the unimaginable.

Ninety-six innocent deaths became 97 in 2021, when Andrew Devine passed away following life-changing injuries at Hillsborough, adding to a memorial that should never have needed to be written.

Every year, the anniversary of Hillsborough is marked with respect across the country, and the 34th is no different, with tributes paid on Merseyside and elsewhere.

This included the managers and captains of both Arsenal – last weekend – and Fulham – on Friday evening – laying wreaths at Anfield’s Hillsborough Memorial:

We will always remember the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster, and our thoughts remain with everyone affected. Marco Silva, Tom Cairney and Tim Ream paid their respects this evening. pic.twitter.com/71dB2Oh5Xz — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) April 14, 2023

Our thoughts are with our friends at Liverpool FC and all the families of the victims of the Hillsborough disaster – April 15, 1989. pic.twitter.com/d5vRMYK7WX — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 8, 2023

On Saturday, the anniversary of the tragedy, clubs across the Premier League took to Twitter to pay their respects and remember the 97:

15 April 1989. A date football and our city will never forget. Today, and always, our thoughts remain with @LFC and everyone affected by the tragedy that unfolded at Hillsborough. RIP the 97. ??? pic.twitter.com/Am9OECf0KO — Everton (@Everton) April 15, 2023

We stand with @LFC in remembering the 97 victims of the Hillsborough tragedy, 34 years ago today. You'll Never Walk Alone. pic.twitter.com/Biok81El9C — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 15, 2023

Some things are bigger than football. Today we stand with @LFC in remembrance of the 97 fans who tragically lost their lives as a result of the Hillsborough disaster ?? pic.twitter.com/iRL8plJaU5 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2023

Our thoughts are with @LFC and the families of those who tragically lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster, 34 years ago today. Never forgotten. ? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 15, 2023

We are sharing our thoughts with everyone at @LFC and all those impacted by the events that took place at Hillsborough 34 years ago today. https://t.co/0l17Y8aGHZ — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 15, 2023

Today, the flags at Villa Park are flying at half-mast as we remember the 97 supporters who lost their lives at Hillsborough, 34 years ago. ? pic.twitter.com/kzxLxxQiId — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 15, 2023

? The thoughts of everyone at @LUFC are with the friends and families of the 97 supporters who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy, 34 years ago today. Always remembered, you’ll never walk alone. pic.twitter.com/rkHO9JjRwO — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 15, 2023

Everton and Fulham will observe a minute’s silence at Goodison Park before kickoff in their game, while both teams will also wear black armbands.

Sean Dyche, now Everton manager, also penned a tribute in his programme notes, explaining his personal experience having been present at Hillsborough as a Nottingham Forest youth player.

Further tributes came from clubs outside of the Premier League, including Bradford City, whose fans suffered their own tragedy in 1985 in the fire of Valley Parade:

Our thoughts today are with our friends at @LFC – and the loved ones of the 97 supporters who lost their lives – on the 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough tragedy. You’ll Never Walk Alone. ???#BCAFC https://t.co/Zq9s9jZkzp — Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) April 15, 2023

Today, #RangersFC remembers the 97 @LFC supporters who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy 34 years ago. ?? #AbsentFriends pic.twitter.com/AnWq9zp3ni — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 15, 2023

?? On the 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, our thoughts are with the families and friends of the 97 men, women and children who tragically lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/nFqSmYO9TM — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 15, 2023

Today, we remember those whose lives were tragically lost at Hillsborough. Our hearts are with those affected that day, and every day since. Nobody should go to a football match and not return home. May they rest in peace.#pafc pic.twitter.com/N1jmumsUot — Plymouth Argyle FC (@Argyle) April 15, 2023

Rest in peace the 97. You’ll Never Walk Alone.