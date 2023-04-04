★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 4, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp shakes hands with Darwin Núñez as substitute Mohamed Salah comes on for Roberto Firmino during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool fans baffled by Darwin Nunez sub vs. Chelsea – “It makes zero sense”

Jurgen Klopp‘s decision to take off Darwin Nunez with 10 minutes of the Reds’ clash with Chelsea to spare has left many supporters bewildered.

Nunez was joined by Curtis Jones in being replaced as part of a double substitution at Stamford Bridge, with Cody Gakpo and James Milner taking their places.

The forward was also taken off during Liverpool’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Real Madrid last month, prompting a similar response from fans.

It was a switch that baffled many, particularly given the fact that he was perhaps the biggest attacking threat in an otherwise stale performance from the Reds.

Football Insider’s David Lynch was among those who were perplexed by the change.

Admittedly, the manager finds himself in a difficult position having to navigate three fixtures against top-class opposition within the space of nine days.

Nunez missed out on international duty with Uruguay due to an ankle injury, and it remains unclear where the 23-year-old currently is with his fitness.

The striker was restricted to a substitute appearance away at Man City, and is unlikely to be operating at full capacity given the way in which the break has fallen for him.

Liverpool were also significantly outplayed by Chelsea throughout the second half in the capital, and goals were far less of a concern than they had been at the Bernabeu.

Nunez will no doubt be hoping to play a significant role this weekend as table-topping Arsenal come to Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks