Liverpool’s summer activity was sent into overdrive on Tuesday night after the Reds reportedly “conceded defeat” in the race for Jude Bellingham, leaving many to draw up another target list.

With at least two months before the summer transfer window opens, news of the club stepping back from Bellingham to pursue alternative targets came earlier than many expected.

The prohibitive fees needed to conclude a deal – upwards of £115 million – should not have come as a surprise but that is the reasoning that has been given for Liverpool’s ‘U-turn’.

With an overhaul needed, the Reds could instead spread the money they would spend on one generational talent on at least two players – not that everyone will agree with that.

But when the Bellingham news dropped and other targets were listed, such as Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister, Nicolo Barella, Moises Caicedo and Ryan Gravenberch, it got fans thinking about the alternatives:

Barella, Ugarte and Mac Allister instead of Bellingham might be worth it in the long run, but it’ll never happen, which is the problem — ?????? (@WilcoFtbl) April 12, 2023

2 world class players, that's the only thing that would justify a change of course. 2 out of MacAllister, Caicedo, Barella, Rice (maybe) and then one other like Lavia — ZenWayofLife (@ZenWayof) April 11, 2023

In order of who I'd like the most: 1. Barella

2. Rice

3. Caicedo

4. Gravenberch

5. Nunes So welcome to Liverpool, Matheus Nunes… https://t.co/8tYSqjUrpa — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 12, 2023

Mac Allister, Caicedo, Varela, Ugarte, Szoboszlai, Gavi, Mount, Khephren, Andre, Lavia, Florentino, Kone, Rice, Veiga, Gravenberch, Hackney, Scott. Let’s not pretend the midfield market isn’t stacked with quality options beyond Jude this summer. — Anfield Fix (@AnfieIdFix) April 11, 2023

Caicedo Nunes Mac allister Mount Kone I will be there pic.twitter.com/duDV5NGuFM — luke (@Ifcluke) April 11, 2023

“Caicedo, Mac Allister, Nunes, Neves, Lavia, Rice, Mount, Scott, Gallagher, Le fee, Thuram, Kone, Stach, Kamada, Wirtz, Barella, Veiga, Ugarte, Florentino Luiz, maybe I’m forgeting some names that are ready to move this summer and some of them may be better or as good as Bellingham in the long term.” – TaliJashariLFC in the comments.

“For all that money that was saved for Bellingham, can easily get players like ugarte, thurram, kone, enzo le fee, mount (year left), lavia.” – Rahul in the comments.

“I’d be happy with Mount, McAllister/ Caicedo and one more midfielder. If you can get a CB and a RB on top of that, that’s a great window.” – YTLFC in the comments.

I reckon we probably end up with three of these four in the summer and it wouldn’t surprise me to see us go back in for one of Caicedo, Neves or Nunes too. What would people think about this window as well as a new centre-half and back-up keeper? Let me know ? pic.twitter.com/x3MYaRd5HV — Chris ?? (@TheVirgilEffect) April 12, 2023

Conor Gallagher to Liverpool has to happen. It has to. Mason Mount would be nice, but come on.. Gallagher’s nobility, work rate, and intensity is off the charts. He’s the dream fit. — EBL (@EBL2017) April 11, 2023

Perfect window for liverpool

ins:

Conor gallagher CM

Manuel ugarte CDM

Jurien timber CB/RB

Matheus Nunes CM

Levi colwill CB Out

Joe Gomez

Firmino

Matip

Ox

Keita

Milner

Curtis jones (Loan) — Dennis Muthee (@MutheeDennis) April 11, 2023

Mount/Barella/MacAlister/Caicedo any two or even 3 out of them will definately be better than getting just Bellingham — Mayank (@Mayank__S7) April 12, 2023

If we can at least Get Nicolo Barella, Alexis McAllister and a good quality defensive midfielder that would be great. Would have been better if Bellingham was in it too but he won't be. — Matthew Cassar (@MattCassar28) April 12, 2023

The problem is, in my opinion, Mount is not worth £70 million with a year left on contract. Personally, I'd go for Ugarte, Callagher and Florian Wirtz. Also need a CB. Josh Dasilva at Brentford good player that goes under the radar too. Caicedo, they'll want £65 million. — Peter Searle (@PeterSe38295412) April 12, 2023

There are certainly plenty of alternatives out there for Liverpool to pursue and they will want to get their business done early.

The issue for many, if the reports are accurate and it is not a transfer tactic, is that Liverpool have stagnated by waiting for a target who everyone knew would cost a pretty penny and by turning their back now, it would have all been for nothing.

The Reds need to find stability in their transfer dealings once more, other clubs will know to strongarm them and Liverpool can ill afford to waste time nor money.