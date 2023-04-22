Liverpool are undeterred by Bayern Munich’s public stance over Ryan Gravenberch’s future, and are ready to make an offer for the midfielder.

Gravenberch is one of a number of targets as the Reds plot their summer rebuild, with the Dutchman a feasible signing given the relatively low price tag reported.

The Dutchman is said to be valued at £25 million, but since reports of Liverpool’s interest broke on Merseyside, there have been claims in Germany that Bayern won’t sell.

Those have largely come via Sky Germany, with sources in England suggesting that, while the Bundesliga club’s public stance is that they do not wish to part ways, this may simply be posturing.

Football Insider‘s David Lynch has brought an update on the situation, with Liverpool clearly not put off by Bayern’s ‘no sale’ approach.

Lynch writes that the Reds are “determined to test Bayern’s resolve,” as they are “keen to sign” a player who has “long been admired” by recruitment staff.

He adds: “Sources close to the Merseyside club have described Gravenberch as the right ‘age, profile, standard and potential’ they are looking for in their midfield signings this summer.”

Gravenberch does not turn 21 until May and is already a senior Netherlands international who has played 103 times for Ajax and 27 times for Bayern, with 20 appearances in the Champions League.

A dynamic, ball-carrying midfielder, he would suit the style required in Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield, while a £25 million fee would not be prohibitive.

Lynch explains that Liverpool are “aware of reports” that Bayern see “no chance” of selling their No. 38, but “plan to make a move” if they are given “any encouragement.”

From the player’s perspective, that assurance seems to have already been made, with widespread sources indicating that he is open to leaving Munich to seek a regular role.

“It is that desire that Liverpool hope to leverage in order to get him out of the Allianz Arena this summer,” Lynch writes.

Of course, it may not be as straightforward as hoped, even if Bayern relent on their stance, with Arsenal among the other clubs interested in Gravenberch.

Man United have also been linked with a move, with Erik ten Hag having failed in an approach for his former player in January.

As with other targets, much could hinge on whether Liverpool qualify for European competition for next season – and which tournament.