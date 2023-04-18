The watching media revelled in Liverpool’s 6-1 victory away to Leeds on Monday, with the Reds showing signs of finding their groove.

It was a night to treasure for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, who ended a five-game run without a win and dispatched of their struggling opponents.

Cody Gakpo tapped home to give Liverpool a first-half lead, before Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota netted twice and Darwin Nunez also got in on the act.

Here’s how the media reacted to the Reds’ triumph, as Klopp’s men ended their woes away to relegation-threatened teams.

This was much more like it from Liverpool…

Ian Ladyman of the Mail felt this was a performance that bodes well for next season:

“Liverpool were ruthless and clinical. In a season that has seen them play so unconvincingly, Jurgen Klopp’s team have scored nine against Bournemouth, seven against Rangers and Manchester United and now six against Leeds. “Sadly for them all the bits in and around that have been of a rather lower standard. “Here we saw what Liverpool remain capable of, even if all it does is provide a little hope for next season.”

Meanwhile, the Telegraph revelled in a slick Liverpool display:

“Jurgen Klopp may have ruled out signing a Ferrari this summer but here was a reminder of the high-powered engines he already has in his garage. “His Liverpool team motored to a first victory in more than a month, demoralising a Leeds team haunted by relegation fears. “Last week Klopp compared wanting Jude Bellingham to a child asking for a sports car as a Christmas present, given his price. “Without the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, his team can still have speed and are pleasant on the eye. Here they seized on mistakes – and generous refereeing – to lead through Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, with Trent Alexander-Arnold orchestrating play.”

The Independent‘s Richard Jolly was pleased to see the Reds finally dispatch of a lower-ranked team away from home:

“It was not a shock of the scale of Leeds United’s October win at Anfield but a six-goal salvo was an emphatic answer to Liverpool’s recent feebleness. “Their habit had been instead to finish games where they were favourites without scoring. “Liverpool arrived at Elland Road in the strange situation of still awaiting a first away league goal against anyone currently in the lower half of the table. “They remedied that with two goals in four minutes in the first half, four at regular intervals in the second in what was, after the 7-1 at Rangers, still only their second biggest away win of the campaign.”

Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo hailed the professional nature of the Reds’ win:

“Rather than allow Elland Road to build up the sort of cauldron-like atmosphere that Liverpool no longer relish, they instead handled this tricky assignment with the sort of professionalism of a bygone season under Jurgen Klopp. “They are unlikely to come against teams as poor as Leeds every week but this was impressive in its own right and for all the problems that have engulfed Klopp’s side, this was further evidence that they can still devastate when the wind is in their sails. “File this alongside Bournemouth and Manchester United at home and Rangers and Ajax away in the Champions League.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold received lots of praise, as did Jota…

The Mirror‘s Nathan Ridley enjoyed watching Trent in his new right-back/midfield role:

“For many years as they vied against one another for the Premier League title, it felt as if Liverpool’s strength was being starkly different to Manchester City. “Now, though, as the Reds aim to climb back towards the top of world football after a wretched campaign, Jurgen Klopp has begun to imitate one of Pep Guardiola’s tactical hallmarks. “Perhaps the most fascinating aspects of City’s play is how their full-backs are so adept at stepping into a central midfield role and playing a key role in build-up. “Against Arsenal last weekend, Trent Alexander-Arnold did just that, and at Elland Road he was often seen joining Fabinho in the first line of Liverpool’s midfield and spraying passing forward like an NFL quarterback.”

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle was similarly full of praise:

“After last weekend’s stirring recovery to earn a point at home to Arsenal, the Reds boss stuck to the same starting XI as Trent Alexander-Arnold once more slotted into an inverted full-back role that encouraged him to step into midfield. […] “But there was a freedom to the England man’s play – helped by the clever movements of Curtis Jones and Jordan Henderson in midfield ahead of him – that must now be harnessed, for the remaining weeks of the season certainly. He completed 124 successful passes, the most in a single game during his Liverpool career. “It won’t, as Klopp has previously stated, be suitable for every game. But while the methods may change, the fact remains the same – unlocking Alexander-Arnold’s creativity is the key to success for this Liverpool side.”

This Is Anfield‘s Mark Delgado praised Jota’s display, despite a curiously below-par start to the game:

“Half an hour into the match, there is definitely a question to be asked: should Diogo Jota be on the pitch? […] “Misplaced passes, running into players, an inability to take on his markers and no threat on goal at all – Jota is miles removed from his old predatory self, let alone one who could contribute significantly in an underperforming team. “And then he steps up to provide a crucial second goal and scores the third and fifth himself. “Jota covered a good bit of ground after winning back possession, though the pass was poorly placed and weighted – Salah’s sharpness made it an assist, spinning and firing in first time. “There was nothing misplaced or bad about his finish though, with a run through and first-time strike ending a drought of more than a year without a goal – hopefully this can be a springboard for better, more consistently. “Diaz’s return will put real pressure on after a couple of run-outs – but he certainly seems to be a Klopp favourite.”

Is a top-four finish still possible this season?

Phil Dawkes of BBC Sport admitted Liverpool’s European hopes are slim, but suggested they will be back in 2023/24:

“They remain well short of the remarkable consistency they produced for numerous seasons under Klopp, but they demonstrably retain the ability to be ruthless when given a sniff of opposition weakness. […] “Klopp’s side is facing its first finish outside the top four in seven seasons, and with Aston Villa and Brighton in superb form above them, the very real prospect of no European football at all for the first time since 2016-17. “There is work to be done and summer signings will inevitably be made, but reports of their demise are perhaps a little exaggerated.”

Finally, Delgado tried to be positive about Liverpool's hopes of unlikely Champions League qualification: