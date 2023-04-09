Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield hoping to stop the bleeding following three successive league games without a win. But who will miss out?

The Reds find themselves 29 points behind the visitors and require a major upturn in fortunes if they are to secure Champions League football next season.

Despite their status as favourites, the Gunners have lost all six of their last league trips to Anfield and are without a win since a 2-0 victory 2012.

In his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp provided an update on the fitness of some of his key players, including the likes of Thiago and Luis Diaz as they edge closer to a full return to the side.

Here is who is currently injured and who is back ahead of Liverpool vs. Arsenal:

Van Dijk has recovered from the illness that kept him out of the trip to Chelsea and Klopp hinted that Thiago “might” make a return from the hip flexor problem which has sidelined him since February.

Diaz is expected to be “100 percent ready” for selection in Liverpool’s following fixture against Leeds, while Keita continues his rehabilitation from a muscle problem picked up with Guinea.

Harvey Elliott is likely to be involved having been given time off in midweek.

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez were noticeable absentees from the club’s training photographs on Thursday, but no indication has been given that they will be unavailable and are more likely to have taken a recovery day.

Ramsay and Bajcetic will not feature for the Reds again this season as they recover from knee and abductor issues respectively.

Liverpool’s available players vs. Arsenal

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher

Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Williams, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Arthur

Forwards: Firmino, Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Carvalho