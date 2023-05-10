Liverpool travel to Leicester hoping to keep the pressure on Man United and Newcastle for a place in the top four.

Leicester vs. Liverpool

Premier League (35) | King Power Stadium

May 15, 2023 | 8pm (BST)

The King Power was the venue for Liverpool’s Community Shield triumph over Man City back in August but it was a 1-0 defeat last time the Reds travelled to Leicester in the league.

The Reds visit the Foxes looking to make it seven straight wins in what has been by far Jurgen Klopp’s side’s most consistent run of form this season.

A brace of Wout Faes own goals were enough to hand Liverpool all three points back in December and the Reds will be keen to do the double over Monday’s opponents for the first time since 2019/20.

Here’s 10 things you need to know ahead of Leicester vs. Liverpool.

1. Still no Bobby

Fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Roberto Firmino against Leicester as he edges closer to his departure will be left disappointed on Monday night.

The manager revealed in his pre-match press conference that the Brazilian is “nearly there” but that he will not feature against the Foxes.

It leaves the forward with just two more opportunities to pull on the red shirt before he leaves this summer, with next Saturday’s visit of Aston Villa set to be his last Anfield appearance.

2. Smith can humble Liverpool

The Reds have taken the spoils from five of their seven games against sides managed by Dean Smith, but the current Leicester boss got the better of Liverpool in emphatic fashion on the other two occasions.

Smith oversaw a 7-2 thumping of the Reds in October 2020 and a 5-0 triumph over Liverpool’s second-youngest side in club history while the first team squad were in Qatar for the Club World Cup, both with Aston Villa.

Given one of those victories came in the middle of a pandemic and in the other Liverpool’s squad were over 4,000 miles away, we are happy to pretend neither game actually happened!

3. An unhappy hunting ground

The Reds have won their last two outings against Leicester, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing against Monday night’s opponents.

Klopp’s side were without a win in three in this fixture prior to the two wins in 2022 at Anfield and have lost in both of their last two trips to the King Power Stadium.

Since their promotion to the top flight in 2014, Leicester have won five of their nine home meetings against Liverpool.

4. Expect goals

At the risk of placing a curse on the contest, the two sides have not played out a goalless draw in their last 19 meetings.

You would have to go back to 2004 to find the last time Liverpool and Leicester recorded a 0-0 in this fixture, with goals coming in every meeting since the Foxes regained their Premier League status.

5. A welcome break

The nine-day gap between games comes at the end of a busy period for the Reds.

Liverpool played six games in 28 days across April and May, with the rest after Brentford giving the squad the opportunity to enjoy a well-earned few days in Barcelona.

Now rested and recovered, let’s hope that the Reds are ready to take advantage of the break and demonstrate the gulf in class between the two sides.

6. Salah to surpass Stevie?

Mohamed Salah has made hitting milestones a weekly habit this season and his early strike against Brentford saw him draw level with one of the greats.

The Egyptian is now tied fifth with Steven Gerrard on the club’s all-time list of goalscorers and has the opportunity to overtake the former skipper by getting on the scoresheet against the Foxes.

Ian Rush’s 346-goal total in all competitions remains some distance away, but Salah will no doubt have Billy Liddell’s tally of 228 in his sights next season as he looks to climb the ladder further.

7. An unwanted hat-trick for Faes?

Leicester‘s centre-back has been an ever-present in the side this season, but his last visit to Anfield was one to forget for the 25-year-old.

Faes scored twice at the wrong end to hand Liverpool a 2-1 victory back in December and will be hoping not to give the Reds such a helping hand again on this occasion.

8. Mr. Reliable

You may be forgiven for thinking that any James Milner cameos between now and the end of the campaign will be born out of sentiment, but his recent appearance stats would suggest otherwise.

Since captaining the Reds from right-back at home to Chelsea in January, the 37-year-old has featured in 16 of Liverpool’s last 17 Premier League games as he continues to offer valuable leadership and experience right up until his last day at the club.

Do not be at all surprised if the midfielder is introduced from the bench on Monday evening.

9. Pawson in charge

Craig Pawson will referee Monday evening’s clash in a repeat of the reverse fixture back in December.

Klopp has been critical of Pawson in the past, questioning two key decisions during his side’s 3-2 defeat away at West Ham in November 2021.

He will be assisted by Harry Lennard and Marc Perry on the sidelines, with Andre Marriner the game’s fourth official.

10. Follow the action with us!

Leicester vs. Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage commencing at 7pm (BST) ahead of the 8pm kickoff.

For a Liverpool take on proceedings, feel free to join us for TIA’s matchday live blog which will be available from 7.15pm on the night.

Make it seven in a row please, Reds!