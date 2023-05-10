Fulham are next up at Anfield, as Liverpool look to make it five straight wins in their quest for European football next season.

Liverpool vs. Fulham

Premier League (34) | Anfield

May 3, 2023 | 8pm (BST)

It was a 2-2 draw against Wednesday’s opponents in the season opener back in August – and a result which set the tone for Liverpool’s away form in this campaign.

Fulham were one of the six straight home defeats the Reds suffered in 2020/21 and Liverpool haven’t picked up the three points in this fixture in any of their last three attempts.

Here are 10 things you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs. Fulham.

1. Jota a “doubt”

Diogo Jota‘s impressive goalscoring run is under threat of being curtailed, after Jurgen Klopp revealed in his pre-Fulham press conference that the Portuguese forward had picked up a bruised rib.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a flurry of goals after his 372-day drought ended with a brace away at Leeds.

It remains to be seen whether he will be able to play a part in the midweek clash, having recorded five goals and an assist in his last four appearances.

Thiago is also a doubt with an unexplained injury.

2. Klopp “didn’t apologise” to Silva

Having made headlines in recent days for his celebration of Jota’s late winner against Tottenham, the Liverpool boss has also angered the current Fulham manager with his antics previously.

Then the Everton manager, Marco Silva claimed that Klopp “didn’t apologise” after running on to the pitch to embrace Alisson following Divock Origi‘s headed goal in the 96th minute of the Merseyside derby.

3. Changes expected?

Fulham is the second of three home games in the space of seven days for the Reds, meaning that the manager could be tempted to rotate more than he has done in recent weeks.

Curtis Jones appears to have nailed down a place in the Liverpool midfield for the time being, but the visit of Fulham could see Klopp welcome his captain Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip back into the side.

If Jota is unfit, the manager is likely to turn to Darwin Nunez on the left.

Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

4. Gerrard in Salah’s sights

Mohamed Salah‘s relentless march up the club’s all-time goalscorers list shows no sign of slowing down, with the Egyptian just two goals behind Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard.

Salah already has three goals to his name against Wednesday’s opponents, including one on the opening day of this season at Craven Cottage.

Adding to that tally could see him catch and overtake the former skipper.

5. Trent supplying the goods

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the creative form of his life after a tactical switch which sees him take up a hybrid role across right-back and midfield.

The 24-year-old has been given a licence to get further forward by Klopp and it has resulted in six assists across his last five games, having only produced two in the entire season prior to that run.

It is the second time he has assisted a goal in five successive league appearances and he has become the only player in Premier League history to do so on two occasions.

6. How are the visitors doing?

Last season’s Championship winners are enjoying mid-table security in the top flight, currently sitting 10th on 45 points with five games left to play.

An Aleksandar Mitrovic red card at Old Trafford effectively ended the Cottagers’ hopes of a first FA Cup semi-final in 21 years back in March.

It has been an ultimately successful return to the Premier League for Fulham, who will no doubt look to build on their progress in 2023/24.

Mitrovic is one of five players set to miss the trip to Anfield, with Tim Ream, Andreas Pereira and Layvin Kurzawa also confirmed out and Willian doubtful.

Probable Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Wilson, Cairney, Decordova-Reid; Vinicius

7. Still no Bobby

Time is running out for Roberto Firmino to sign off his Liverpool career with a goal.

Last month, the manager ruled the Brazilian out of the games against Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Tottenham, in news which sparked concerns that we may have seen the last of the forward in a red shirt.

Speaking ahead of the visit of Fulham, Klopp once again confirmed that Firmino will be unavailable for selection, leaving just four more opportunities for the 31-year-old to pull on his No. 9 jersey for the Reds.

8. Could we finally see Nunez from the start?

Nunez has slipped down the attacking pecking order of late, and has not started since the goalless draw away at Chelsea a month ago.

The Uruguayan will be hoping to make his way back into the side in time to try and become the first Liverpool player to net in both league meetings with Fulham in the same season since Milan Baros in 2004/05.

With Luis Diaz back at full fitness and Jota among the goals, it will be no easy task to make his way back into Liverpool’s forward line.

9. Attwell in the middle

In a week loaded with refereeing controversy, Stuart Attwell will be taking charge of Fulham‘s trip to Anfield.

His last Liverpool fixture came in the 3-1 away defeat to Brentford, a game in which Klopp criticised the official for allowing the hosts’ third goal to stand.

Attwell has also refereed two Liverpool victories at Anfield this season, including the record-equalling 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth back in August.

