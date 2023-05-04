Liverpool were far from spectacular in their 1-0 win at home to Fulham, but Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold once again caught the eye.

The Reds made it five Premier League victories in succession on Wednesday evening, courtesy of a first-half penalty from Mohamed Salah.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side weren’t at their free-flowing best against the Cottagers, but they defended well amid some late pressure and got the job done at Anfield.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, WhoScored, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Alisson (8.0) got the best overall average on a night when he again showed why he is the world’s leading goalkeeper.

The 30-year-old made two massive saves to deny Carlos Vinicius – the second was particularly good – and he was faultless all evening.

Ian Doyle of the Echo hailed Alisson for producing “big moments when it mattered” – where would Liverpool be without him?

In second place was Alexander-Arnold (7.9), as he showcased his technical quality in his newfound midfield berth.

Goal’s Neil Jones believes the 24-year-old is “brimming with confidence and purpose in his new hybrid role,” following such a severe dip in form.

Meanwhile, Henry Jackson of This Is Anfield handed Trent the Man of the Match award, adding that he “looks a much happier footballer than he did a month or so ago.”

Completing the top three was Virgil van Dijk (7.3), who enjoyed a better outing than he did against Tottenham on Sunday.

Doyle lauded the Dutchman for being “dominant in the air” and producing an “excellent clearance” to prevent an early Fulham goal.

The lowest score of the evening went to Darwin Nunez (6.0), who just couldn’t get going at all and was described as “poor” by Jackson.

Next up for Liverpool is a trip to Brentford on Saturday evening (5.30pm BST).