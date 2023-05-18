Jurgen Klopp will be forced to watch Liverpool’s final home game from the stands after he has handed a ban by the FA following his actions in the win over Tottenham in April.

Nearly three weeks after the incident, which saw plenty of parties throwing in their two cents, the verdict has finally been delivered regarding Klopp’s punishment.

Klopp has been handed a two-game ban, in addition to a £75,000 fine.

However, the first match of his ban is “effective immediately,” meaning Saturday’s game, while the second is suspended until the end of 2023/24 on the condition he does not commit further breaches.

Klopp accused referee Paul Tierney of saying something “not OK” after being shown a yellow card for celebrating Diogo Jota‘s goal in the face of fourth official John Brooks.

He later revealed that Tierney had “said to me ‘for me, it’s a red card, but because of [the fourth official], it’s a yellow’.”

The manager’s initial comments were quickly refuted by PGMOL, the refereeing body, and the FA launched an investigation into Klopp’s post-match allegations that ‘implied bias’.

The ban means assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will take over the dugout duties against Aston Villa, supported by Peter Krawietz, Vitor Matos and John Achterberg – with Klopp to sit in the stands.

He will be able to come onto the pitch after the final whistle, though, ready to help say farewell to four of his players and thank the home faithful after the final game at Anfield this season.

It is the second time this season that the manager has been forced to watch from the stands due to a suspension, having been barred from the touchline in the win over Southampton in November.

It came after Klopp was shown a red card by Anthony Taylor for his conduct against Man City at Anfield, having angrily got in the face of linesman Gary Beswick.

On both occasions, Klopp was quick to admit his actions were “unnecessary” and the latest ban was never to come as a surprise as he knew to “expect a punishment.”