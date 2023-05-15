Liverpool have guaranteed European football next season with a 3-0 win at Leicester, with two Scousers from the academy making it seven in a row.

Leicester 0-3 Liverpool

Premier League (36), King Power

May 15, 2023

Goals

Jones 33′ (assist – Salah)

Jones 36′ (assist – Salah)

Alexander-Arnold 71′ (assist – Salah)

Up against a side on the brink of relegation, Liverpool found themselves playing in front of a loud, baying King Power crowd, with referee Craig Pawson clearly influenced, too.

It took time for the Reds to find their groove, with Leicester enjoying more of an out ball as they sat in and relied upon the creativity of James Maddison.

Liverpool did begin to build momentum, though, with Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s eye for a pass key, though both Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz fluffed early opportunities.

The opener came from a brilliant team move and more strange defending from Wout Faes – the defender who scored two own goals at Anfield in December – with Curtis Jones touching home Mohamed Salah‘s cross.

Jones didn’t wait around for his second, either, with another Salah pass finding the Scouser in the box for a smart turn and emphatic finish three minutes later.

HT: Leicester 0-2 Liverpool

Leicester‘s confidence was clearly shot by that quick-fire double, and Liverpool remained in the ascendency upon the start of the season half, Alexander-Arnold dictating with ease.

Alisson was required to make a fingertip save to deny the bright Harvey Barnes, however, while thankfully Ibrahima Konate had Jamie Vardy’s number down the right channel.

A rendition of ‘Sim Senhor’ rang out for over 10 minutes around the King Power in a poignant tribute to Roberto Firmino, who sat in awe behind the bench.

It was only stopped by a stunning strike from Alexander-Arnold, with Salah backheeling a free-kick into his path for a powerful, bending effort beyond the hapless Daniel Iversen.

Victory, which turned out to be a procession, guarantees at least sixth in the Premier League – and therefore has already seen Liverpool qualify for next season’s Europa League.

The hope now is that they can go one better and still finish in the top four.

TIA Man of the Match: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Referee: Craig Pawson

Leicester: Iversen; Ricardo (Thomas 68′), Faes, Evans (Souttar 89′), Castagne; Ndidi (Daka 61′), Tielemans, Soumare; Maddison, Barnes (Tete 61′), Vardy

Subs not used: Smithies, Kristiansen, Amartey, Mendy, Praet

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson (Milner 74′), Jones (Carvalho 84′); Salah (Elliott 88′), Diaz (Jota 74′), Gakpo

Subs not used: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Arthur

Next match: Aston Villa (H) – Premier League – Saturday, May 20, 3pm (BST)