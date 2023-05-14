Leicester get injury boost but 4 still out vs. Liverpool

When Liverpool travel to Leicester on Monday, the hosts will be without a couple of key names.

A win at the King Power Stadium would help Liverpool maintain pressure on their rivals for Champions League qualification, and they could be helped by a few Leicester absences.

As well as Jannick Vestergaard, full-backs James Justin and Ryan Bertrand are both still out.

However, another could return in the shape of Ricardo Pereira.

The Portuguese right-back has missed the last five matches with a hamstring injury but is now “back in full training,” according to manager Dean Smith.

After remaining on the bench last time out, Pereira could replace Timothy Castagne at right-back following Leicester‘s 5-3 defeat at the hands of Fulham.

The Foxes have more positive news on Kelechi Iheanacho, who is moving closer to a return.

However, the Liverpool match could come too soon for the Nigerian.

“We thought he’d only have a two-day build-up for the Newcastle game, but he’s ahead of schedule which is a big positive for us,” Smith said.

This means that Jamie Vardy is more likely to start up front, a player who has caused Liverpool problems in the past.

Leicester XI vs. Fulham: Iversen; Castagne, Soyuncu, Faes, Kristiansen; Soumare, Tielemans; Praet, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

After the loss to Fulham on Monday, Smith took a meeting at the Foxes’ Seagrave training base and believes the squad took any messages on board.

Smith, who replaced Brendan Rodgers as manager just over a month ago, said: “It was due to be a day off but I don’t like things lingering. We came in and sorted it. I thought it went well, the proof will be on Monday.

“I’ve always been brought up in this game that you can’t change what’s happened, what you can do it learn from it and correct it and move on quickly.”