Liverpool have awarded a new long-term contract to centre-back Jarell Quansah, who is bidding for international glory in the next month.

Quansah split his time between the academy and Bristol Rovers this season, featuring 16 times for Joey Barton’s side in League One on an invaluable loan spell.

The 20-year-old played the full 90 minutes on 14 different occasions – it could have been more had it not been for a red card after he leaned in with his head in a confrontation.

“[He is here] to learn those lessons so he doesn’t do that in a Champions League semi-final or a deciding fixture for them when the going gets tough,” Barton assessed after the fact back in April.

With his domestic season now over, Liverpool have made sure to extend the young defender’s contract before he jets off to Argentina for the U20 World Cup.

The club confirmed his new deal on Friday, with Quansah likely to get a chance to catch the eye early on in pre-season.

Quansah was the only Reds player to be called up by England and he will hope to go the distance, starting with their Group E rivals Tunisia, Uruguay and Iraq.

The tournament finishes on June 20 and if the Young Lions make it that far, Quansah will still have a healthy break before Liverpool regroup for pre-season training on July 8 at the AXA Training Centre.

The 20-year-old has not yet made his competitive debut for Liverpool but has been named in the matchday squad on three occasions and was involved in the mid-season friendly against AC Milan.

A player with plenty of upside and potential, which Barton did not take long to realise once Quansah landed with his side in the second half of the season.

“The sky’s the limit for Jarell and I am sure that he really can go on to achieve whatever he wants,” Barton said.