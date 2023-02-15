Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has impressed since joining Bristol Rovers on loan in January, with his manager Joey Barton going as far as to say “he really can go on to achieve whatever he wants.”

Quansah, who turned 20 at the end of last month, was a regular for Liverpool’s under-21 side earlier this season, before the decision was made to allow him to leave the club to experience first team football.

Bristol Rovers were his destination of choice, with the centre-back playing the full 90 minutes in all four of their League One matches since his arrival.

His latest outing came on Tuesday evening, with Barton’s side holding high-flying Ipswich to a goalless draw, with Quansah impressing once again.

BIG BLOCK! Quansah is in the way to block a goalbound effort. — Bristol Rovers (@Official_BRFC) February 14, 2023

After the game, Barton singled out the Liverpool defender for praise, and said he was “so pleased” the Reds had allowed him to join his team for the remainder of the season.

“The sky’s the limit for Jarell and I am sure that he really can go on to achieve whatever he wants,” he said after Tuesday’s draw.

“It says a lot about him that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has him training with the first-team squad at Anfield which is right at the top end of our profession.

“I’m so pleased that they trust us with a player they think so highly of and he’s had to learn a different style of football with us.

“But if he keeps working hard and remains level-headed he can achieve anything because of his character which reminds me of [former loanee] Elliot Anderson because nothing fazes him.

“Jarell’s had to hit the ground running and get used to losing back-to-back games but I love working with top players like Jarell and he shows all the qualities in a new addition which is giving everything for the shirt.”

Jarell Quansah, solid display this evening! He's made several good blocks, and denies Ipswich an almost certain shot on goal.#BristolRovers — Jordan A Jones (@JordAlexJones) February 14, 2023

Liverpool will certainly be pleased to see Quansah’s loan spell going to plan thus far, with a number of clubs likely to be monitoring him ahead of the summer transfer window.

Adam Lewis was the only other Liverpool loanee in action in the Football League on Tuesday evening, playing the full 90 minutes at left-wing-back in Newport’s 2-2 draw with Stevenage.