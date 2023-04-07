Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has shown plenty of promise, but learned a “big time” lesson after being sent off for Bristol Rovers.

After years of playing regularly in Liverpool’s academy, Quansah took the chance to go on loan in January when Bristol Rovers came calling.

His manager there is former Man City, Newcastle and Rangers player Joey Barton, who also spent time at Liverpool as a youngster.

After starting 10 consecutive games for the Gas, Quansah’s run has come to an end as he is now suspended for three fixtures after being shown a red card in the latter stages of Rovers’ 2-0 loss to Portsmouth.

The sending-off happened after Quansah scythed down Joe Morrell, before leaning in with his head when confronted by the Portsmouth midfielder.

His coach, Barton, told Bristol World: “As it is he has to miss a couple of games for his reaction.

“It’s disappointing but also that’s why Liverpool sent him here.

“[He is here] to learn those lessons so he doesn’t do that in a Champions League semi-final or a deciding fixture for them when the going gets tough and the trophies are handed out when he gets to the big time.”

Despite making the mistake, Barton did go on to compliment the centre-back on his game, saying: “He’s been a great player, but it’s another man’s opportunity.

“Jarell’s been excellent since he’s come in, he’s gone away with England and done well with them, got a goal and he’s come back and it looks like he’s figured out how to head the ball.

“He would probably be our top scorer if he’d had known that before.”

Quansah is tall, good on the ball and quick across the ground – all attributes that make him a good fit for Liverpool.

It has been three weeks since he was sent off, and he will miss three of Rovers’ nine remaining League One fixtures, but he has still been playing regular football.

Quansah played all three games for England under-20s during the international break, scoring in their 4-2 win against the USA in Marbella.