Liverpool FC have confirmed the appointment of Jorg Schmadtke as the club’s new sporting director.

Schmadtke, 59, arrives following the resignation of current sporting director Julian Ward earlier this season after less than a year in the role himself.

Ward has been continuing in his role until this summer, having only taken over from the acclaimed Michael Edwards last year after he resigned.

Schmadtke has been appointed on an initial short-term deal for this summer, reported to be longer than three months, with the potential to extend if both parties are happy.

A temporary appointment as such hints that Liverpool are perhaps eyeing somebody else for the role in the longer term but they weren’t or aren’t available yet.

Reports have suggested that Schmadtke, who retired from his role with Wolfsburg in January, will be “mainly focussed on the German market”.

Liverpool have been linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven.

Schmadtke will work within Liverpool’s current structure, alongside Jurgen Klopp, club figureheads Mike Gordon and Billy Hogan, head of recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter.

Gordon, FSG president, said following the appointment: “I would like to welcome Jorg to Liverpool Football Club in the knowledge that he will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience into a role in which such qualities can only be beneficial both to him and us.

“Jorg will work with our football operations department as it continues to provide support for Jurgen Klopp, in keeping with our ongoing endeavour to keep growing and developing the club in all areas.”

The appointment of Schmadtke, just in time for the summer transfer window, does at least give Liverpool some sense of stability after a turbulent 12 months on and off the field.

What Klopp has said

Speaking last week, Klopp said:

“If that would happen, it would not be a ‘Jurgen Klopp signing’ or whatever, because we are both German or know each other. That would have nothing to do [with it].

“I know he’s a good guy, he’s a smart guy, very good in what he did in Germany, very successful character.

“His personality is good, humour good, I know that from a few moments next to the pitch. That’s it pretty much. But apart from that, nothing.”