Your daily dose of all things Liverpool includes the latest on a certain Argentine midfielder, as well as plans for the club to buy back its old training facility.

Mac Allister “one step away”

Argentine reporter Germán García Grova has indicated that Alexis Mac Allister is “one step away” from joining Liverpool, with talks over the final details of a deal set to take place this week.

The journalist tweeted that the 24-year-old’s agent and father Carlos will travel to England to “go over the last details” of an agreement to bring the World Cup winner to Anfield.

Football Insider had reported earlier in the day that Mac Allister has agreed a deal to sign for the Reds this summer, with a fee worth around £60 million soon to be finalised.

It comes after the midfielder teared up while acknowledging supporters following Brighton‘s final game of the season, prompting many to conclude that his departure from the AMEX is imminent.

If reports are to be believed, the deal could be announced in early June as Liverpool plan a summer rebuild of the midfield to help the side challenge again next season.

Club to buy back Melwood & away kit video

The club are reportedly close to repurchasing Melwood as a new training base for the women’s team, having sold the site and surrounding land back in 2019

New social media footage has shown details of Liverpool’s new away kit for next season at close quarters

Portuguese publication Record have dismissed reports of interest from Benfica in Fabio Carvalho

Latest Liverpool FC news

According to AZ/WAZ, new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is set to lead the negotiations to sign Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven for a deal that would be worth “at least” £34 million

Liverpool have been listed as the fourth most valuable football team in the world by Forbes, one place ahead of record revenue-makers Man City

Various reports have indicated that the Reds are in talks to sign French midfield duo Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone this summer

What else is going on?

Neymar is claimed to only want a move to Man United if PSG decide to sell him this summer (Foot Mercato)

Beth Mead has missed out on a place in England’s squad for the Women’s World Cup, but Beth England will be on the plane to Australia and New Zealand (Guardian)

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been named as a front-runner for the vacant Tottenham managerial position (Sky Sports)

Video of the day and match of the night

A difficult but important watch after UEFA’s Paris narrative was thankfully exposed by supporters.

Football is in short supply now the domestic season has drawn to a close, but the Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma promises to be an absolute cracker.

Coverage on BT Sport 1 gets underway at 7:15pm (BST), the first of three European finals to be shown live in the UK free of charge, a nice bonus!