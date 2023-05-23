Tuesday’s key Liverpool news includes a positive fitness update and a new defensive link that may have something to do with a new sporting director.

Nunez trains!

Tuesday brought positive news on the injury front as Darwin Nunez was pictured in training after missing two games with a toe issue.

There were doubts over the Uruguayan’s involvement for the remainder of the season as he sat out of the clashes with Leicester and Aston Villa, but there are now hopes he could be fit for Sunday.

It is unclear at this stage whether Nunez was in full training or only parts of the session, but he was wearing boots, rather than trainers, and took in ball work as well as running drills.

With five days still to go until Liverpool head to Southampton, there is every chance Nunez will be in the squad.

Claims in the Liverpool Echo that Jurgen Klopp could make wholesale changes for a “dead rubber,” though, seem completely fanciful…

Transfer stories

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven according to inews, with incoming sporting director Jorg Schmadtke said to be focusing on the German market in his short-term stay

Reports linking Alexis Mac Allister with a move to Man City have been rubbished, with Liverpool still said to be the front-runners for the midfielder

Mason Mount is said to be “more likely” to join the Reds than remain at Chelsea next season, with the majority of the “transfer groundwork” already done by Liverpool

Latest Liverpool FC news

Videos have emerged from Roberto Firmino‘s farewell party at Anfield on Sunday, with Jurgen Klopp paying tribute to his departing forward

Liverpool would reportedly look to insert a buy-back clause into any potential summer sale of goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher

Jurgen Klopp has lauded Arthur‘s professionalism after it was confirmed that the midfielder’s stay would not be extended beyond his loan period

Around the grounds

Casemiro is reportedly trying to encourage Neymar to join Man United, with Newcastle also said to be interested in the forward (L’Équipe)

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea currently have the league’s biggest wage bill despite falling into the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1996 (the Mirror)

Dean Smith believes his side have ramped up the pressure on Everton after earning a point away to Newcastle, an exciting day at the foot of the table for us to look forward to at least (Leicester Mercury)

Video of the day and match of the night

Just in case you’re still looking for Bobby content from the weekend, here he is soaking in the adulation from the Kop for the last time.

If you are looking to squeeze every last drop of football before the season draws to a close, you can catch Real Sociedad as they close in a Champions League place for the first time in a decade.

Almeria are the visitors for this one and all of the action is available on Viaplay Sports 1 at 6.30pm (BST).