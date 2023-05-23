Mason Mount remains a key target for Liverpool heading into the summer, and is currently “more likely” to join than sign a new deal at Chelsea.

The Reds are pressing ahead with their plans for the summer, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein explaining that “most transfer groundwork [is] done” already.

Jorg Schmadtke will receive a handover from Julian Ward as he prepares to take on the sporting director job, but Jurgen Klopp has long since outlined his priorities to Fenway Sports Group.

One of those, it appears, is a deal for Mount, with Liverpool planning to bring in three midfielders this summer according to the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe.

Interest in Mount was first reported back in November, with journalists on Merseyside and in London both corroborating these early claims.

However, speculation over the 24-year-old has been more muted than another target, Brighton‘s Alexis Mac Allister, with uncertainty over whether he would instead stay at Chelsea.

Mount’s existing deal expires in 2024, with the suggestion being if he does not extend he will be sold this summer – but the offers from Stamford Bridge are, so far, short of his expectations.

This Is Anfield asked football.london’s Chelsea writer Bobby Vincent about the situation and was told, at time of writing, Mount is “more likely” to join Liverpool.

“At the moment, I’d say he’s more likely to join Liverpool,” Vincent explained.

“We know [incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio] Pochettino really likes Mount and he will undoubtedly be having conversations with him to try and persuade him, but that isn’t the problem for Mount.

“He wants to feel more valued by the club and he feels the offers that have come his way haven’t shown that so far.”

At this stage, there have been no developments in talks between Mount and Chelsea, with no shift in the situation, which could play into Liverpool’s hands.

One sticking point could be the London club’s reported price tag of £70 million, which would not represent value to Liverpool, particularly given the player only has 12 months left on his contract.

However, it seems likely that, were Mount to seek an exit, a deal could be struck for considerably less.

“There could be a situation where Chelsea are forced to sell him for less than £70 million,” Vincent explained.

“He has just a year left on his contract, and if he starts to push for a move then Chelsea would be ridiculous not to sell for less.

“The club’s owners are keen to avoid past mistakes with players like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who both moved to Spain on free transfers less than 12 months ago.”

Mount made 35 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring three goals and assisting six, but only played the full 90 minutes on 10 occasions.

His season ended in April as he underwent surgery on his pubic bone, but he is expected to be fit for pre-season.