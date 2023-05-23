Liverpool hosted a farewell party for Roberto Firmino at Anfield on Sunday, with videos emerging from the event including a speech from Jurgen Klopp.

There was fanfare for all four of Liverpool’s departing players on Saturday, following the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, but Firmino was the focus.

With James Milner downplaying his farewell and both Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita holding smaller roles in the squad, it is understandable that the No. 9 is receiving the adulation.

It went so far as a party in his honour at Anfield the day after the game, with the players and their families attending.

Naturally, coverage of the event was low key, with a handful of photos shared on social media as the squad posed behind replicas of the trophies won during Firmino’s eight years with the club.

Now, though, video has emerged of the Brazilian’s goodbye – which looked more like a wedding – with Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg posting a snippet of Jordan Henderson‘s speech.

Excl. ? #Firmino: What a farewell! What a team! Captain Henderson intones "Si Señor" for Firmino. Liverpool legend invited the team, friends and family to a private farewell in Liverpool on Sunday evening. His new club has not been decided yet. The talks are only just really… pic.twitter.com/4x7FrYcc6B — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 22, 2023

The captain rounded off his speech with a rendition of Si Senor, the song made famous by the Kop, as the squad serenaded their team-mate.

Along with Henderson, Klopp also paid tribute to his most-used player, speaking directly to Firmino from the stage in a video by FK Pictures.

“Because you are so football smart, in training sessions you were the first who got the exercise,” he told Firmino.

i need full footage of bobby’s farewell party stat pic.twitter.com/1BCh1IbS0D — inessia (@sirlewisamilton) May 22, 2023

“It’s like you saw it once, ‘ah, OK, go for it’. That’s really special.

“That makes you the player you are, with all the technical stuff, but your football brain is incredible. Incredible.

“That’s all good and makes you the player you are.”

It was clearly an emotional day for Firmino, who should still feature once more for Liverpool as they visit Southampton on Sunday.

More tellingly, it shows the esteem he is held in among his team-mates – and how much he will be missed.