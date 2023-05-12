Thiago spotted on crutches – but he wasn’t leaving hospital

Thiago has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hip injury that required surgery, but he has stayed close to the team for the run-in.

It was announced that the Spaniard’s season was over at the start of the month after just 28 appearances this season, with the Reds not wasting time to go the surgical route.

Thiago was spotted with the rest of the squad in Barcelona this week, though, as the team enjoyed a break in the Spanish sun during their extended gap between games.

It provided the opportunity for a timely and relaxing farewell to the Reds who will depart at the end of the season, with no training sessions involved.

On Thursday, a video shared by user @xavi.400 on TikTok shows Thiago exiting a building in Barcelona on crutches and posing for a few photos.

This has been shared across the internet with claims that it was showing the midfielder leaving hospital, when it was in fact the hotel the team stayed in while in Barcelona.

The squad stayed at W Barcelona on the waterfront and it is the same exit point that the rest of the team were spotted leaving for a night out earlier this week.

Thiago has already undergone surgery in order to ensure he is ready to hit the ground running for pre-season. And, hopefully, the issue does not arise again.

His hip flexor injury was described as a “long-standing one,” and it did keep him out of 10 games earlier this year.

The 32-year-old is now heading into his final year of his contract and there will be some debate over whether he should be rewarded with an extension, by which point he will be 33.