With eight days between games after a relentless run, the Liverpool squad headed off to Barcelona for a short break over the weekend.

Prior to this rare break, the Reds had played six games in just 20 days, winning all of them to make a late push for a top-four finish.

“If we played Tuesday again we would be completely knackered,” Jurgen Klopp said after the 1-0 win over Brentford on Saturday.

Liverpool don’t play again until Monday evening, when they head to Leicester, with an eight-day gap allowing the squad the chance to recharge.

While they could have been given individual days off and remained at the AXA Training Centre for sessions, instead the club organised a trip to Barcelona for the players over the weekend.

The entire squad headed to Spain, with no training sessions scheduled, the holiday allowing for a timely farewell to the likes of Roberto Firmino and James Milner.

They were spotted at the Salt Restaurant & Beach Club on Saturday, with photos of time by the pool emerging on Monday.

But until their return to England on Tuesday, there was radio silence from the players on their social media.

Now, though, Mohamed Salah has given a glimpse of the squad on their holiday, sharing a photo of himself along with Rhys Williams, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho and Adrian.

In a series of videos shared by user @gael10fcb33 on TikTok, the squad are shown walking around the Spanish city and riding bikes to their hotel:

There is a positivity around the squad as they preside over a six-game winning streak and a run of eight games without defeat.

The hope is that their time away, as a group, will only magnify this as they aim for a perfect end to the campaign with wins over Leicester, Aston Villa and Southampton.

Newcastle, Man United and Brighton – their rivals for a top-four finish – all suffered defeat over the weekend, handing Liverpool a major boost.