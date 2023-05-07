Liverpool have nine days between the final whistle against Brentford and the first against Leicester, leaving plenty of time to jet abroad and reminisce a special day.

It is perhaps sheer coincidence that the Liverpool squad have travelled together to Barcelona on the day that they knocked the Catalan giants out of the Champions League final four years ago.

It was one of the greatest nights Anfield will ever witness, with Jurgen Klopp‘s mustering an incredible 4-0 comeback to progress to the final and ultimately lift Ol’ Big Ears.

But while fans reminisce on the memories, the Reds appear to have taken it a step further by travelling to Barcelona as a group to recharge the batteries before their final three games.

Reddit user @Trivettee shared pictures of the squad enjoying a meal at the Salt Restaurant & Beach Club in Barcelona.

In the images, you can see Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, James Milner, Stefan Bajcetic, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhys Williams, Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

It is the perfect opportunity for the squad to come together away from the training ground before their final run of three games in 13 days.

With internationals soon to follow for a host of Reds, this represents the last time this group of players could get together in this type of setting with a summer of change ahead.

Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino are all to depart and new faces will be added.

Klopp’s current squad look to have all made the effort to enjoy the break together, and they were joined by some staff, including first-team operations manager Ray Haughan.

With nine members of the squad that stunned Barcelona still present, we wonder how many mentions it got at the table?