Here, everything Liverpool has been rounded up for you on this bank holiday Monday.

A song for ‘Lucho’

Luis Diaz immediately adorned himself to supporters when he signed from Porto last January.

Unfortunately, we haven’t seen much of him this season due to a long-term knee injury, but the left winger is slowly getting back to his best.

A new song for Diaz has begun to catch on and we hope it will be on The Kop by the time our Colombian is back in top form next season.

These are the lyrics that go to the tune of Bella Ciao, an old Italian protest song:

His name is Lucho

He came from Porto

He came to score

Came to score

Came to score, score, score

He’s Luis Diaz

He’s from Barrancas

Now he plays for Liverpool

Na na na na na

With Roberto Firmino leaving, there is definitely space for another South American to be serenaded.

Arthur hopes “to say goodbye”

The South American being serenaded won’t be Arthur Melo, as the Brazilian has all but confirmed his departure at the end of the season when his loan is up.

He will return to Juventus having played just 13 minutes for the first team due to injury and being out of favour with Jurgen Klopp.

With James Milner and Firmino also set for to say farewell at Anfield, when Aston Villa visit on May 20, Arthur won’t be in the spotlight.

The Brazilian told GOAL: “All of Liverpool in general, they have treated me great and I only have good words for them and a very special affection.

“Hopefully I have an option to say goodbye in Liverpool by playing something, to say goodbye to my teammates, the technical committee and the fans, who have been very good to me.”

We wish you well too, Arthur.

Latest Liverpool FC news

In January, Klopp said that he “would have like to have worked with” Liverpool’s reported new sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke, when speaking to Wolfsburger Allgemeine

Spirit of Shankly has criticised LFC for playing the national anthem, saying the club “knew what would happen” regarding the abuse of supporters – the club knew they were deflecting the blame

Virgil van Dijk has said “staying fit” is “the most difficult thing to do” and “a lot of players look up to” Alisson in the squad – you can read the full interview here

Today’s transfer chat

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Alexis Mac Allister’s contract contains “a mechanism which can be used to help facilitate a move,” but it “is thought not to be a typical release clause”

“A holding midfielder” is Liverpool’s “top priority” and Aurelien Tchouameni is “still on their radar,” according to David Maddock of the Mirror – he hasn’t played as much expected but a move still seems unlikely

Sepp van den Berg has told Westdeutsche Allgemeine he is “definitely open to staying” at Schalke after his loan moves ends – Liverpool could well keep him, though, due to his new homegrown player status

Photos of the day

The Reds are still over in Barcelona on a short break, before they return to prepare for Leicester next Monday.

Back on rainy Merseyside, we’re still here and will be around all day tomorrow to bring you all the latest Liverpool news.

By then, we’ll also know what happened between Brighton and Everton – surely, a draw is best?