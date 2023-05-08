Liverpool have been reliably linked to Alexis Mac Allister in the last week, and one report has now emerged explaining how he could leave Brighton.

A host of journalists have reported that Mac Allister is “high on the list” of Liverpool’s targets this summer.

A price tag “well in excess” of £70 million has been suggested by Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy.

Reputable journalist David Ornstein has now added to the story, explaining the Argentine’s contract situation at Brighton.

With Mac Allister having signed a new contract in October, that runs until 2025, Ornstein wrote in the Athletic: “There has been lots of debate about whether or not the deal includes a release clause.”

The journalist said that he understands his deal does “contain a mechanism which can be used to help facilitate a move.”

He added: “This is thought not to be a typical release clause other clubs may simply trigger, leaving the player to choose their next step, but a more complex feature that gives Brighton a say over the outcome.

“As a result, the situation is not a foregone conclusion and there is no agreement in place for Mac Allister to leave the Amex Stadium.”

It is certainly not a traditional release clause, then, and Ornstein’s colleague at the Athletic, Andy Naylor, has said similar regarding an agreement.

“As things stand, there has been no contact between the clubs,” he wrote on Twitter, before adding “Brighton aren’t expecting any.”

We wouldn’t take his words as gospel, though, given Naylor previously claimed “nothing” had been agreed with Chelsea for Marc Cucurella, 24 hours before reporting a deal was “on the brink of completion.”

A more optimistic outlook for Liverpool came from journalist Garcia Grova, who stated the Reds were in the “advanced” stages of their talks with the 24-year-old.

He is known as a good source of news on Argentine players.

If Liverpool are to sign the midfielder, it is unlikely much will be leaked to the press before a deal has been agreed, with the Reds typically liking to move swiftly and quietly for their transfer targets.