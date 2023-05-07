It was not the most convincing result of the season but a 1-0 win over Brentford at Anfield made it six wins in a row for the Reds.

Mohamed Salah‘s early strike was enough to make the difference as he moved to within one goal of overtaking Steven Gerrard’s all-time total for Liverpool in outright fifth.

Liverpool were forced to hang on in the second half, with Alisson inexplicably booked for time-wasting at one stage, but it was another big three points in what has been a positive spell of momentum.

Virgil van Dijk captained the side until Jordan Henderson replaced Diogo Jota with 20 minutes to play, and the defender acknowledged the three points with an understated but cheeky post on Instagram after the game:

Van Dijk’s fellow countryman Cody Gakpo found himself in a more withdrawn role than he has been accustomed to at the Reds prior to Jota’s substitution.

Gakpo hailed the team’s winning run with a post-match social media post of his own, showing him battling for the ball with Brentford‘s left-back Rico Henry:

Jota has been among the goals since breaking his 372-day duck with a brace away at Leeds.

While he failed to get on the scoresheet on Saturday, the Portuguese forward was delighted to play a part in the side’s victory, with “this is the way” being his message:

James Milner looks to be heading into his final days as a Liverpool player and will have cherished the opportunity to get out onto the pitch against Brentford.

Aston Villa will be the final chance for the 37-year-old to say his goodbyes to Anfield after a glittering eight-year spell with the club:

While Ibrahima Konate followed his centre-back partner with an understated post of his own after another valuable clean sheet:

The Reds cannot stop winning at the moment and just three games of the Premier League campaign remain.

There is every possibility that Jurgen Klopp‘s side could close the season out with nine straight victories as they seek to rescue European football from a turbulent 2022/23.

A trip to Leicester next Monday awaits the Reds, let’s make it seven!