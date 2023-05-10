Tyler Morton has said he is ready to “get back to doing what I love” after falling agonisingly short of securing a Championship playoff place on loan at Blackburn.

The midfielder is set to return to Liverpool next season after spending a year at Ewood Park, picking up 46 appearances and providing four assists in all competitions.

Morton’s loan spell ended prematurely after sustaining a fracture in his foot last month and his focus will now turn to grabbing the attention of Jurgen Klopp ahead of next season.

His side missed out on a spot in the Championship playoffs on goal difference at the end of an impressive loan spell which yielded valuable experience and vast playing opportunities.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram to thank supporters at Blackburn for welcoming him into the club and to look ahead at what 2023/24 might hold for the youngster.

He described Blackburn as a “fantastic” club and wished them “the very best” for the future after injury prevented him from saying his goodbyes on the pitch.

Manager Jon Dahl Tomasson confirmed that Morton will be out of action “for the rest of the season” after it was revealed that he will require an operation before getting back to full fitness.

The Wirral-born academy graduate will now return to Anfield looking for further game time having spent a season as of the first names on the team sheet for Blackburn.

Morton will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Harvey Elliott, who broke into Liverpool’s first team shortly after an impressive loan spell at Rovers.

A horrific ankle injury sustained at Elland Road stopped Elliott in his tracks after becoming a regular in Klopp’s side at the beginning of 2021/22, but he has continued where he left off by making 43 appearances in all competitions this season.

Morton himself made nine senior appearances for the Reds prior to his loan switch last summer and will be hoping to add to that in the upcoming campaign

Liverpool look certain to carry out a midfield rebuild in the transfer window, but the seemingly imminent departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will provide Morton with some optimism that minutes will be made available to him.