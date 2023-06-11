Calvin Ramsay could be playing his football at Preston North End next season, with the Championship club reportedly interested in the youngster.

After knee surgery hampered Ramsay’s first season at Liverpool significantly, he could be set for a loan move next season.

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo reports that Preston “are hoping to take” the teenager on loan next season and that Liverpool are ‘considering’ a deal.

The transfer is made more likely by the fact the two clubs currently have a good relationship.

Sepp van den Berg spent nearly 18 months on loan there until last summer, and Preston are set to allow Liverpool to host a pre-season friendly at their Deepdale Stadium, which would mean pushing back their first home game of the season.

As mentioned, Ramsay’s first season in England didn’t go as planned, but he is still deemed an exciting prospect.

At Aberdeen, he won the SWFA’s young player of the season award in his breakthrough campaign, prompting Liverpool to spend £6.5 million on the right-back.

Another reason that he could be allowed to leave on loan is the emergence of fellow right-back Conor Bradley.

While on loan last season, the 19-year-old was Bolton’s player of the season as they narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship, via the play-offs.

Following last season’s impressive showings, the Northern Ireland international could now be ahead of Ramsay in the queue to play full-back for Liverpool, meaning he would take the Scotsman’s place in the squad.

Ramsay should be fit for the start of next season, having returned to light training in May.