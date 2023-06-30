Liverpool’s latest midfield pursuit is showing no signs of slowing down, so it would be rude not to do the obligatory YouTube compilations check!

Dominik Szoboszlai has been the name on everybody’s lips in recent days, with reports suggesting that agreements between the two clubs and the player are edging ever closer.

Liverpool reporter David Lynch wrote for This Is Anfield on Friday morning that the Reds were “actively attempting” to make the 22-year-old their second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister at the beginning of June.

Paul Joyce of the Times later tweeted that Liverpool were “looking to get a deal done” for the player, prompting many fans to begin to get excited about the prospect of him joining.

The Reds fell out of the Champions League places for the first time since 2016 last season, with a lack of goals from midfield contributing to the team’s on-field struggles.

Harvey Elliott was Liverpool’s highest-scoring midfielder in 2022/23 with just five goals in all competitions, while Szoboszlai netted double that amount for the Bundesliga side in the same period.

A lot of those strikes, as it turns out, were absolute thunderbolts! Demonstrated perfectly by this collection of goals and assists put together on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Clearly an adept set-piece and penalty taker, Szoboszlai would be sure to add a significant goal threat to Liverpool’s ranks should he make the move to Anfield this summer.

His stunning improvised free-kick in a 4-0 win over Stuttgart seemed to defy physics, while his long-range rocket away at Dortmund was, dare we say it, Gerrard-esque?

It is also worth mentioning that the video is now more than three months old and he has since added to that already impressive tally with strikes against Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich.

Supporters have got plenty of ammunition to sink their teeth into should they be looking for Szoboszlai content to whet the appetite and there will hopefully be plenty more to come should he pull on the red shirt next season.

All the reports indicate that things are heading in the right direction regarding a potential transfer. Get it done, Reds!