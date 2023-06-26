Liverpool’s third kit for the 2023/24 campaign will be a striking purple design, with the latest online leak revealing the shorts to match the shirt.

While Liverpool have already unveiled their new home kit, their away and third designs from Nike are as yet unconfirmed by the club.

However, reliable leaks including some from retailers themselves have given a strong indication of how they will look, including a divisive green-and-white away shirt.

When it comes to the third kit, Liverpool are set to wear an all-over design featuring various shades of purple, with black accenting.

White is used for the logos, including the Nike swoosh, the LFC badge and the Standard Chartered sponsor.

Leaks of the shirt began around the turn of the year, with the first image shared by kit enthusiast @KB2X on Twitter in April.

That has since been corroborated by a number of sources including Footy Headlines, and now online retailer Zalando has shared an image of the shorts.

And here you have the third kit shorts#LFC pic.twitter.com/4b2jTIg7Tu — KB2x (@KB2X) June 23, 2023

They will feature the same colours and camo-style design as the shirt, with a matching black stripe running down the sides.

The socks are also likely to be purple.

It will be the first time Liverpool’s outfielders have worn a purple kit since 2018/19, with the closest beyond that being the Warrior third kits from 2012/13 and 2013/14.

Nike have often referred back to iconic kits from the club’s past, such as with next season’s home kit – which is similar to that worn in the 1965 FA Cup triumph – but this third kit stands to be unique.

Liverpool are expected to release their new third kit late in the summer.