Graeme Souness has offered an insight into the reasons behind his departure from Sky and hinted that a new role could be around the corner.

The legendary Liverpool midfielder called time on his punditry role with the British broadcaster after a 15-year spell, leading to floods of tributes from colleagues for his services.

The Scot became known for his open and honest views on proceedings, as well as sparking heated discussions with his fellow pundits for which he admitted he “owes a hundred apologies.”

Speaking ahead of his challenge to swim the channel on Sunday to raise money for families affected by Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), Souness discussed the “mutual” decision to leave Sky Sports earlier this year and insisted that his tenure ended amicably.

“I was keen to stay another year. They thought it would be a good idea that we called it a day, gave their reasons and I accepted that and have zero complaints about Sky,” Souness told the Guardian.

“I worked for them maybe 15 years solid – but it’s more like 20 years. They’ve been great for me, gave me the weekends to look forward to, the buzz of live football.”

Souness took up punditry after ending his managerial career at Newcastle in 2006, later admitting he had “totally the wrong temperament for it and personality.”

He gave an emphatic response when asked whether he will miss working in the studio, before insinuating that new opportunities could soon be in the offing.

Souness replied: “Yes [I will miss it]. But I’m talking to other people and we’ll go again. There’s life in the old dog yet.”

The former Reds skipper made 359 appearances across seven seasons for the club, famously lifting Liverpool’s fourth European Cup in Rome in 1984.

Now aged 70, Souness will embark on his latest quest to raise money for the charity DEBRA, inspired by 14-year-old Isla Grist who suffers from EB and experiences severe skin pain as a result.

Souness described Isla as “the most unique human being I’ve ever met” and admitted that he gets “emotional” when talking about the disease.

You can find the link to donate to DEBRA here.