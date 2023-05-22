Graeme Souness is set to take on the mammoth challenge of swimming the English Channel, all for a touching cause.

After leaving Sky Sports, Souness has had more time on his hands and is dedicating it to charity.

The European Cup-winning captain is set to take on the challenge of swimming the English Channel in aid of DEBRA, a charity that support individuals and families affected by Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

Speaking about the swim, that will take around 16 hours and has ‘changed his life’, Souness told the BBC: “I found it really difficult to begin with.

“I thought I was a tough guy, I’m swimming with tough guys!

“I get zero sympathy from them, the first attempt I went in the sea it was quite lumpy and I think I lasted five minutes and I had to be helped out the water.”

Despite being 70 years old, the Scot is committed to the task and is completing the swim with the father of Isla Grist, a 14-year-old girl with EB whom Souness has grown close to.

Isla suffers from the disease that the pair are hoping to raise awareness of.

EB is a group of rare diseases that cause the skin to blister both in and outside the body, often causing constant pain for the sufferer.

Souness couldn’t fight the tears as he spoke about his friend.

He said: “I get emotional talking about it. Isla is the most unique human being I’ve ever met.”

Later, Souness also went on to say: “Football does its bit for charity.

“Players are much maligned, much criticised but football does its bit.

“In my life, I’ve had the good fortune to spend time with people that aren’t very well, but I knew nothing about this disease.”

You can find the link to donate to DEBRA here.