Keita’s new club, Cheyrou ‘wanted’ Firmino & Van den Berg future – Latest LFC News

Your final news roundup of the week features updates on the destinations of our departing players and all of the latest transfer gossip.

 

Keita’s new club confirmed

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 14, 2023: Liverpool's Naby Keita during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Following his summer departure on a free transfer, Naby Keita has returned to the Bundesliga after a five-year stay on Merseyside.

The midfielder has officially joined Werder Bremen on a three-year deal, with the midfielder set to take a drastic wage cut at his new club.

Keita made 129 appearances in all competitions during an injury-hit spell at Anfield, saying his goodbyes to the club following the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in the final home game of the season.

The Guinean international agreed a three-year deal with the German side, telling the club’s official website: “I’m really looking forward to my new role in Bremen.”

 

Cheyrou ‘wanted’ Firmino & Reds eye unhappy forward

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 28, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino waves to the travelling supporters after playing his final game for the club during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. The game ended in a 4-4 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Outgoing Lyon scout and former Red Bruno Cheyrou wanted to sign Roberto Firmino according to Foot Mercato, but the Brazilian looks destined to move elsewhere

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 31, 2022: Liverpool's Sepp van den Berg during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at Anfield. Strasbourg won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • John Arne Riise has come out of retirement at the age of 42, playing and scoring in his comeback game in the Norweigan fifth tier

  • Aksam have reported that Liverpool and Barcelona are interested in Fenerbahce winger Arda Guler, not a source to gamble on but another player to watch for now

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

DOHA, QATAR - Tuesday, November 29, 2022: England's Declan Rice sings the national anthem during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. England won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Arsenal are understood to be frontrunners in the race to sign Declan Rice, with the midfielder said to be valued at £92 million (Telegraph)

  • The Gunners are also said to have taken a surprise interest in signing Chelsea‘s Kai Havertz, who is currently valued at around £70 million (Telegraph)

  • Pep Guardiola has hailed new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou as an “exceptional” manager, possibly because he managed to win a treble without cheating (Sky Sports)

 

Video of the day and match of the weekend

We will have to wait until next month to see Alexis Mac Allister in action for the Reds, but here’s a great clip explaining where he will fit into the system to watch in the meantime.

All eyes are on the Ataturk tomorrow as Man City look to complete a historic treble in a manner which is all completely above board.

You can watch the Champions League final live on BT Sport 1 at 8pm (BST), but those without a BT subscription can catch all the action on BT Sport’s YouTube channel free of charge.

Come on, Inter!

