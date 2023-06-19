Liverpool could allow Polish winger Mateusz Musialowski to depart this summer, at least on loan, with a report claiming talks held with two clubs.

Musialowski has attracted attention throughout his three-year spell at Liverpool so far, but he has struggled to translate that into a breakthrough.

The 19-year-old winger joined from SMS Lodz in 2020 having scored 130 goals in 80 youth games for the Polish club, and his dazzling skill has caught the eye in the academy.

He has trained with Jurgen Klopp‘s first team on a number of occasions, but never regularly, and his sole outing came in the 3-0 friendly defeat to Strasbourg last summer.

Last season saw him in and out of the under-21s lineup, too, only starting 13 of his 22 appearances and scoring three times.

It would be no surprise to see Musialowski, whose contract expires in 2024, move on this summer, and Polish outlet WP SportoweFakty claim he could return to his native country.

Their sources claim that talks are set with two clubs in the Ekstraklasa, one of which is Gornik Zabrze, with the other being either Widzew Lodz or LKS Lodz.

While it is suggested the deal could be a loan, that would likely require Musialowski to agree a contract extension before he departs.

That would allow Liverpool to protect his value in order to then sell him in the future, as is typically the case with players in the final year of their terms.

Musialowski was touted with a return to Poland last summer, with Rakow Czestochowa and Slask Wroclaw the clubs linked at the time.

It is unclear why a move fell through, though it may have been due to other moves as fellow attackers Max Woltman, Fidel O’Rourke, Jack Bearne and James Balagizi eventually left on loan.

Musialowski was burdened with the nickname of the ‘Polish Messi’ upon his switch to Liverpool, and that has no doubt led to an increase in expectations.

But while his attacking quality is not in question, the inability to settle as a regular option on Merseyside may be more to do with his work off the ball than on it.